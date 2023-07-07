OPINI

Constitution Day of Ukraine

The Constitution of Ukraine symbolizes unwavering commitment of the Ukrainian people to build democratic, independent, European, sovereign state

Editor: Ilham Arsyam
zoom-inlihat foto Constitution Day of Ukraine
Tribunnews/JEPRIMA
Duta Besar Ukraina untuk Indonesia Vasyl Hamianin di kantor Kedubes Ukraina, Jakarta Selatan, Kamis (3/3/2022) 

Oleh: Dr Vasyl Hamianin, Ambassador of Ukraine to Indonesia

On June 28, 2023, we mark the 27th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine — the main fundamental law of our nation, which establishes foundations of the social order, frameworks of the state, the guiding functioning principles of the government, as well as rights and duties of citizens. On this significant occasion, we honour the fundamental document that shapes our nation, protects our rights and freedoms, and lays the groundwork for prosperous future we envision for Ukraine.

The Constitution of Ukraine symbolizes unwavering commitment of the Ukrainian people to build democratic, independent, European, sovereign state. It represents culmination of our long and arduous struggle for self-determination, along with principles and values that define us as a nation.

Our Constitution is a testament to the ideals of freedom, equality, and the rule of law. It recognizes inherent dignity and worth of every individual and enshrines protection of human rights as a cornerstone of our society.

Today, we find ourselves evaluating the profound significance of the values embodied in the Constitution, given a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and perpetration of numerous crimes by Russian terrorists. Our Constitution stands as the foundation of unity and consolidation for the Ukrainian people.

In the face of Moscow regime’s aggression, we reaffirm our commitment to defend our enduring choice to be free and independent, which remains steadfast throughout history. We confront and repudiate the attempts by Moscow authorities to seize Ukrainian history and usurp our land, our people, our children, our future.

We fight for our rights.

We fight for our freedom.

Russian fascism has shown its beastly face, not only pursuing the goal of destroying Ukrainian nation and statehood but also rights and freedoms of our people.

In the midst of these challenging times, it becomes increasingly crucial to acknowledge and value the profound significance of our Constitution and the principles it upholds. Our Constitution is a testament to the resilience and determination of Ukrainians, who persistently strive for justice, equality, freedom. Our Constitution stands against tyranny, providing robust framework for safeguarding the human rights and liberties of all citizens.

Our Constitution has been developing for over 300 years, but it has always emerged as a beacon of hope and stability. It has guided us through turbulent times and helped us rebuild our nation, brick by brick and step by step. It has provided the foundation for our democratic institutions, ensuring that the voice of the people is heard and their rights are protected. Our Constitution is a living history that we, Ukrainians, protect.

We do not forget about Crimea, which remains an integral part of Ukraine despite the Russian illegal annexation in 2014. The violation of international law and forcible occupation of the Crimean Peninsula are stark reminders of the challenges we face in maintaining our territorial sovereignty.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine did not start on February 24, 2022. It began with the seizure of Crimea. With terror against the Crimean Tatar people — indigenous population of the peninsula. With repression on religious grounds, which became the largest religious persecution in Europe in the XXI century against the Muslim community.

With illegal annexation of Crimea, the Crimean Tatar population faces violations of freedoms of expression and association. They have endured targeted persecution and discrimination, including harassment, arbitrary detentions, and infringements on their cultural practices and institutions. Since 2014, 234 individuals have been prosecuted in occupied Crimea for the alleged violations of public order during mass gatherings, and 205 of them were Crimean Tatars. These crimes are unacceptable and stand in clear violation of principles of the Constitution of Ukraine.

