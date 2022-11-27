Berita Foto
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar
Diketahui konser yang di Promotori Aloka tersebut mengangkat bertema "The Great Journey of Noah"
Penulis: Sanovra Jr | Editor: Sanovra Jr
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
David Noah tampil lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Lukman Noah tampil dalam konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
David Noah tampil dalam konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Siluaet Band legendaris Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Siluaet Band legendaris Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi David Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Personil band Noah Lukman (kiri), David (tengah) dan Ariel (kanan) menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Band legendaris Noah berhasil menghipnotis warga Makassar saat tampil lewat konser yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Penampilan Noah dibuka dengan lagu "Tak Lagi Sama" lalu di susul dengan lagu "Menghapus Jejakmu", "Bintang di Surga" dan "Diatas Normal".
Diketahui konser yang di Promotori Aloka tersebut mengangkat bertema "The Great Journey of Noah"
Band yang digawangi oleh Ariel (Vokalis), David (Keyboard) dan Lukman (Gitaris) membawakan 22 lagu membuat yang hadir ikut bernyanyi.
Disela-sela penampilannya, Vokalis Noah, Ariel mengatakan Setelah 4 tahun ia tak ke Makassar, ternyata saat ini masih ramai yang datang untuk Noah.
Sumber: Tribun Timur
