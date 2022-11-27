Berita Foto

Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar

Diketahui konser yang di Promotori Aloka tersebut mengangkat bertema "The Great Journey of Noah"

Penulis: Sanovra Jr | Editor: Sanovra Jr
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser1.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser2.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser4.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser5.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
David Noah tampil lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser6.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser8.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Lukman Noah tampil dalam konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser9.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - konsernoah12.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
David Noah tampil dalam konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser13.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Siluaet Band legendaris Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser14.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser10.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser15.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser16.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser17.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Siluaet Band legendaris Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser23.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi David Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser20.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Aksi Lukman Noah dan Ariel Noah saat menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser21.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR
Personil band Noah Lukman (kiri), David (tengah) dan Ariel (kanan) menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.
Aksi Panggung Noah Menghibur Warga Makassar - noahkonser24.jpg
TRIBUN TIMUR/S
Ariel Noah menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema 'The Great Journey of Noah' yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Band legendaris Noah berhasil menghipnotis warga Makassar saat tampil lewat konser yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam.

Aril Noah menyapa penggemarnya lewat konser bertema
Arile Noah menyapa penggemarnya lewat konser bertema "The Great Journey of Noah" yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam. (TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR)

Penampilan Noah dibuka dengan lagu "Tak Lagi Sama" lalu di susul dengan lagu "Menghapus Jejakmu", "Bintang di Surga" dan "Diatas Normal".

Band legendaris Noah menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema
Ariel Noah menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema "The Great Journey of Noah" yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam. (TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR)

Diketahui konser yang di Promotori Aloka tersebut mengangkat bertema "The Great Journey of Noah"

Band yang digawangi oleh Ariel (Vokalis), David (Keyboard) dan Lukman (Gitaris) membawakan 22 lagu membuat yang hadir ikut bernyanyi.

Band legendaris Noah menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema
Ariel Noah  menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema "The Great Journey of Noah" yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam. (TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR)

Disela-sela penampilannya, Vokalis Noah, Ariel mengatakan Setelah 4 tahun ia tak ke Makassar, ternyata saat ini masih ramai yang datang untuk Noah.

Band legendaris Noah menghibur warga Makassar lewat konser bertema
Ariel Noah  menyapa warga Makassar lewat konser bertema "The Great Journey of Noah" yang berlangsung di Four Points Hotels by Sheraton, Makassar, Jumat (25/11/2022) malam. (TRIBUN TIMUR/SANOVRA JR)
Sumber: Tribun Timur
Tags
Sahabat Noah Makassar
Konser Noah
Ariel Noah

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review Looke Holy Flawless BB Cushion, Kosmetik Lokal Indie yang Mencuri Perhatian

    Review Looke Holy Flawless BB Cushion, Kosmetik Lokal Indie yang Mencuri Perhatian

    5 Rekomendasi Produk Best Seller dari Looke, Kosmetik Lokal yang Halal dan Vegan

    5 Rekomendasi Produk Best Seller dari Looke, Kosmetik Lokal yang Halal dan Vegan

    Review OKOME Low Sugar Smart Rice Cooker, Multiguna Kurangi Kandungan Gula Hingga 47.5%

    Review OKOME Low Sugar Smart Rice Cooker, Multiguna Kurangi Kandungan Gula Hingga 47.5%

    Musim Hujan Sudah Tiba, Lakukan 5 Hal ini untuk Mengamankan Perangkat Handphone

    Musim Hujan Sudah Tiba, Lakukan 5 Hal ini untuk Mengamankan Perangkat Handphone

    5 Rekomendasi Lunch Box Murah, Anti Tumpah Jaga Kualitas Bekal

    5 Rekomendasi Lunch Box Murah, Anti Tumpah Jaga Kualitas Bekal

    • Berita Populer
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    © 2022 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan