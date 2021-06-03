Kemendikbud Ristek Buka Tender Proyek Pengembangan Rumah Sakit Unhas

Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset dan Teknologi (Kemendikbud Ristek) membuka penawaran untuk tender Proyek Pengembangan Rumah Sakit Universitas Hasanuddin (Unhas).

Tender proyek pengembangan tersebut untuk pengadaan alat kesehatan. Penawaran akan dilakukan melalui prosedur Penawaran Kompetitif Internasional.

Informasi lengkap baca iklan sosialisasi penawaran tender tersebut di bawah ini:

Invitation for Bids

Country: Republic of Indonesia

Project: Hospital UNHAS Makassar, BMZ 2099 18 111

Date: June 3rd, 2021

ICB Number: 507058 BMZ209918111-Equip-RS UNHAS-BCD

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia has received funds from KfW toward the cost of medical and non-equipment For UNHAS Hospital building B,C,D, and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for this equipment.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for the medical equipment for UNHAS Hospital building B,C,D. The tender consists of 2 Lots, Lot1 for medical equipment, Lot2 for non-medical equipment. Bidders may bid for either Lot seperately or for both Lots.

Bidding will be conducted by means of the International Competitive Bidding procedure with qualification as specified in the Guidelines for the Procurement of Consulting Services, Works, Plant, Goods and Non-Consulting Services in Financial Cooperation with Partner Countries (“KfW Guidelines”).

Interested eligible Bidders may obtain further information in respect of the bid documents from the Project

Implementation Unit Office RS Unhas Jl Perintis Kemerdekaan KM 10, Email: twg@unhas.ac.id, with copy to the Head of the PIU, Prof. Dr. Indrianty Sudirman, indrianty_sudirman@yahoo.com.

All correspondence shall be copied to m4health, Email: procurement@m4health.pro

A complete set of bidding documents is available to interested Bidders as download from the Purchaser at https://unhas.ac.id/v2/procurement-of-supply-of-medical-and�non-medical-equipment-for-rs-unhas-building-bcd/ until the last date of tender submission.

All interested bidders who received the bidding documents from either the Purchaser or the address given in the notice of the GTAI (German Trade & Invest, website www.gtai.de) must register their interest to participate in the bidding at the Project Implementation Unit Office Rs Unhas Jl Perintis Kemerdekaan KM 10, Email:

twg@unhas.ac.id by means of letter or email to allow inclusion of all such bidders into any correspondence during the tender process.

The bidding documents received from the Purchaser are not transferable. A pre-bid meeting is not being scheduled.

Qualification Documents and Bids must be delivered to the address indicated in the clause ITB 22.1 of the bidding document on or before Sunday, July 18th, 2021 at 10:00 am CIT. Late Qualification Documents and Bids will be rejected.

In the first public session, only the Qualification Documents will be opened in the presence of the Bidders’ designated representatives. In the second public session only the Bids of those Bidders who have fulfilled the qualification criteria will be opened, separated by Lots in case a Bidder submitted Bids for both Lots. All Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Security.

Dan bisa pula dibaca di edisi cetak Harian Tribun Timur pada halaman 2, Kamis (3/6/2021).(*)