TRIBUNWIKI: Lagu It's You by Ali Gatie Capai Hingga Ratusan Juta Pendengar, Simak Liriknya

Pasalnya, lagu berjudul It's You sukses menyita perhatian pendengar.



Lagu Ali Gatie It's You merupakan singel terbaru milik Ali Gatie yang rilis pada 14 Juni 2019.



Dilansir dari Tribunnewswiki, melalui Instagram pribadinya, Ali Gatie mengabarkan bahwa lagu It's You telah didengarkan sebanyak 101 juta pendengar hingga Selasa (13/8/2019).

Lagu It's You Ali Gatie menyampaikan sebuah pesan tentang kerapuhan dan takut patah hati yang tidak seharusnya menutupi rasa cinta itu sendiri.Lirik lagu Ali Gatie It's YouIt's you it's always youIf I'm ever gonna fall in love I know it's gon' be youIt's you it's always youMet a lot of people but nobody feels like youSo please don't break my heart don't tear me apartI know how it starts trust me I've been broken beforeDon't break me again I am delicatePlease don't break my heartTrust me I've been broken beforeI've been broken yeah I know how it feelsTo be open and then find out your love isn't realI'm still hurting yeah I'm hurting insideI'm so scared to fall in love but if it's you then I'll tryIt's you it's always youIf I'm ever gonna fall in love I know it's gon' be youIt's you it's always youMet a lot of people but nobody feels like youSo please don't break my heart don't tear me apart

I know how it starts trust me I've been broken beforeDon't break me again I am delicatePlease don't break my heartTrust me I've been broken beforeI know I'm not the best at choosing loversOhWe both know my past speaks for itselfFor itselfIf you don't think that we're right for each otherBaby noThen please don't let history repeat itself'Cause I want you yeah I want you yeahThere's nothing else I want'Cause I want you yeah I want you yeahAnd you're the only thing I wantIt's you it's always youIf I'm ever gonna fall in love I know it's gon' be youIt's you it's always youMet a lot of people but nobody feels like youSo please don't break my heart don't tear me apartI know how it starts trust me I've been broken beforeDon't break me again I am delicatePlease don't break my heartTrust me I've been broken before'Cause I want you baby I want youBaby I want you baby I want youBaby I want you baby I want youBaby I want you you you'Cause I want you baby I want youBaby I want you baby I want youBaby I want you baby I want youBaby I want you you you