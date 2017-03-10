Naget Ayam Turun Harga di Hypermart

Laporan Wartawan Tribun Timur Nurul Adha Islamiah

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Olahan daging sapi dan ayam berupa naget berbumbu mendapat tawaran harga spesial di Hypermart Mal Panakkukang Makassar.

Pantauan Tribun Timur, Jumat (10/3/2017), Goldstar Spicy Wing seharga Rp 62 ribu turun menjadi Rp 40.300, Hato Spicy Wings 500 gram seharga Rp 61.500, Sunny Gold Tulip Wings seharga Rp 69.400.

Bagi pelanggan yang membeli satu Mabell Spicy Chicken seharga Rp 49.9000 gratis satu produk yang sama.

So-Good Spicy Chicken 400 gram seharga Rp 41.900 turun menjadi Rp 27.235, So Good Spicy Wing 400 gram seharga Rp 49.900 turun menjadi Rp 32.435.

Belfoods Favorite Chicken Rp 56.600 turun menjadi Rp 45.280, Belfoods Favorite Chicken Safaru seharga Rp 50.900 turun menjadi Rp 40.720

Fiesta Spicy Chick 500 gram seharga Rp 55.200, Fiesta Cheesy Chi With Broccoli 800 gram seharga Rp 61.700, Belfoods RoyL Cheesebites seharga Rp 70.800.

So Good Animal Naget Ayam Rasa Pizza ditawarkan seharga Rp 41.800, So Good Dino Bites Original seharga Rp 41.900, So Good Jets Nugget 400 gram dibanderol Rp 39.700. (*)