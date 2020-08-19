30 Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 1442 H, 20 Agustus, Kirim ke WhatsApp, IG, FB

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Berikut ini 30 kumpulan ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru Islam, 1 Muharram 1442 H dalam bahasa Inggris dan Indonesia.

Pakai sebagai status atau ke kirim via media sosial WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook dan lainnya.

Peringatan 1 Muharram 1442 H jatuh pada 20 Agustus 2020.

Berikut ini kami suguhkan sejumlah pilihan ucapan untuk dibagikan ke teman atau kerabat.

Cek selengkapnya di sini:

1. Happy New Islamic Year, may Allah make it a good and blessed year for you

2. In the New Year, you carry all the experiences of the past years and that is the greatest power of every New Year! This year again, you are less student and more master!

3. Happy New Islamic Year 1 Muharram 1441 H, Hopefully this year is better than the previous year

4. Bad times you experienced this year will end with the year to be, and notice that this new year will hopefully happy new year friend.

5. Before the new year expresses the happiness, I had the support of my loved ones, each of them wish you a Happy New Islamic Year 1 Muharram 1440 H.