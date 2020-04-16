Kunci Gitar
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo, Lengkap dengan Video Klip
Lagu I Don't Care masuk ke dalam album milik Rendy Pandugo berjudul The Journey. The Journey merupakan album studio pertama milik Rendy Pandugo.
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo, Lengkap dengan Video Klip
Lagu berjudul I Don't Care dibawakan oleh penyanyi tanah air, Rendy Pandugo.
Rendy Pandugo merilis lagu tersebut pada tahun 2016 lalu.
Lagu ini memiliki aliran musik pop.
Rendy Pandugo berhasil menciptakan lagu I Don't Care bersama dengan Leody Akbar.
Lagu I Don't Care masuk ke dalam album milik Rendy Pandugo berjudul The Journey.
The Journey merupakan album studio pertama milik Rendy Pandugo.
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik LAgu I Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo:
[Verse] E G# C#mE7 I don’t need to stay when you away A B I don’t need to stay when you walk away E G# C#m E7 I don’t need to move in you in my way A B I don’t need to see what we are today C#m I don’t wanna stay B out late just to hold you C#m B I don’t wanna to do what we used to do F#m F#m G#m A B Oh, I don’t care [Refrain] E G# I don’t even know what we’re trying C#m E7 I don’t even care just to ask A G#m Cause baby don’t you know F#m that we’re dying A G#m I’m not sad, and it’s over F#m F#m G#m A B But I don’t care [Instrumental] E A E A [Verse] E G# C#m E7 I don’t need to be your everything A B I don’t need to be your sweetest thing E G# C#m E7 Baby we will lost when you hold my hand A B Baby I just gone when I understand C#m I don’t wanna stay B out late just to hold you C#m B I don’t wanna to do what we used to do F#m F#m G#m A B Oh, I don’t care [Refrain] E G# I don’t even know what we’re trying C#m E7 I don’t even care just to ask A G#m Cause baby don’t you know F#m that we’re dying A G#m I’m not sad, and it’s over F#m F#m G#m A B But I don’t care [Verse] E B When it’s over, and I don’t free C#m B E When it’s done for you and me D And I know you know that I know G B i don't want its for you and me [Refrain] E G# I don’t even know what we’re trying C#m E7 I don’t even care just to ask A G#m Cause baby don’t you know F#m that we’re dying A B I’m not sad, and it’s over E G# I don’t even know what we’re trying C#m E7 I don’t even care just to ask A G#m Cause baby don’t you know F#m that we’re dying A G#m I’m not sad, and it’s over F#m F#m G#m A B But I don’t care [Outro] E A E A I don't care E I don't care
