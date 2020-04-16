Kunci Gitar

Lagu I Don't Care masuk ke dalam album milik Rendy Pandugo berjudul The Journey. The Journey merupakan album studio pertama milik Rendy Pandugo.

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo, Lengkap dengan Video Klip

Lagu berjudul I Don't Care dibawakan oleh penyanyi tanah air, Rendy Pandugo.

Rendy Pandugo merilis lagu tersebut pada tahun 2016 lalu.

Lagu ini memiliki aliran musik pop.

Rendy Pandugo berhasil menciptakan lagu I Don't Care bersama dengan Leody Akbar.

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik LAgu I Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo:

[Verse]
 E                  G#                  C#mE7
I don’t need to stay when you away
        A                                            B
I don’t need to stay when you walk away
   E                  G#                  C#m E7
I don’t need to move in you in my way
    A                                         B
I don’t need to see what we are today
 
    C#m
I don’t wanna stay 
                          B
out late just to hold you
   C#m                                       B
I don’t wanna to do what we used to do
              F#m    F#m G#m A B
Oh, I don’t care
 
[Refrain]
  E                                      G#
I don’t even know what we’re trying
   C#m                      E7
I don’t even care just to ask
            A                G#m
Cause baby don’t you know
      F#m
that we’re dying
    A                     G#m
I’m not sad, and it’s over
    F#m        F#m G#m A B
But I don’t care
 
[Instrumental]
E A E A
 
[Verse]
 E                  G#                  C#m E7
I don’t need to be your everything
  A                                            B
I don’t need to be your sweetest thing
  E                   G#                  C#m E7
Baby we will lost when you hold my hand
  A                                            B
Baby I just gone when I understand
 
     C#m
I don’t wanna stay 
                          B
out late just to hold you
   C#m                                       B
I don’t wanna to do what we used to do
              F#m    F#m G#m A B
Oh, I don’t care
 
[Refrain]
  E                                      G#
I don’t even know what we’re trying
   C#m                      E7
I don’t even care just to ask
            A                G#m
Cause baby don’t you know
      F#m
that we’re dying
    A                     G#m
I’m not sad, and it’s over
    F#m        F#m G#m A B
But I don’t care
 
[Verse]
     E                             B
When it’s over, and I don’t free
    C#m                          B    E
When it’s done for you and me
               D
And I know you know that I know
                  G                   B
i don't want its for you and me
 
[Refrain]
  E                                      G#
I don’t even know what we’re trying
   C#m                      E7
I don’t even care just to ask
            A                G#m
Cause baby don’t you know
      F#m
that we’re dying
    A                       B
I’m not sad, and it’s over
 
  E                                      G#
I don’t even know what we’re trying
   C#m                      E7
I don’t even care just to ask
            A                G#m
Cause baby don’t you know
      F#m
that we’re dying
    A                     G#m
I’m not sad, and it’s over
    F#m        F#m G#m A B
But I don’t care
 
[Outro]
   E             A  E A
I don't care 
   E
I don't care

(Tribunnews.com/Febia Rosada)

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunnews.com dengan judul Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo, Lengkap dengan Video Klip

Pria di Kepri Jual Pacarnya dengan Tarif hingga Rp1,5 Juta Sekali Kencan, Aksinya Sudah Sejak 2013
Pria di Kepri Jual Pacarnya dengan Tarif hingga Rp1,5 Juta Sekali Kencan, Aksinya Sudah Sejak 2013
