TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo, Lengkap dengan Video Klip

Lagu berjudul I Don't Care dibawakan oleh penyanyi tanah air, Rendy Pandugo.

Rendy Pandugo merilis lagu tersebut pada tahun 2016 lalu.

Lagu ini memiliki aliran musik pop.

Rendy Pandugo berhasil menciptakan lagu I Don't Care bersama dengan Leody Akbar.

Lagu I Don't Care masuk ke dalam album milik Rendy Pandugo berjudul The Journey.

The Journey merupakan album studio pertama milik Rendy Pandugo.

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik LAgu I Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo:

[Verse]

E G# C#mE7 I don’t need to stay when you away

A B I don’t need to stay when you walk away

E G# C#m E7 I don’t need to move in you in my way

A B I don’t need to see what we are today

C#m I don’t wanna stay

B out late just to hold you

C#m B I don’t wanna to do what we used to do

F#m F#m G#m A B Oh, I don’t care

[Refrain]

E G# I don’t even know what we’re trying

C#m E7 I don’t even care just to ask

A G#m Cause baby don’t you know

F#m that we’re dying

A G#m I’m not sad, and it’s over

F#m F#m G#m A B But I don’t care

[Instrumental]

E A E A

[Verse]

E G# C#m E7 I don’t need to be your everything

A B I don’t need to be your sweetest thing

E G# C#m E7 Baby we will lost when you hold my hand

A B Baby I just gone when I understand

C#m I don’t wanna stay

B out late just to hold you

C#m B I don’t wanna to do what we used to do

F#m F#m G#m A B Oh, I don’t care

[Refrain]

E G# I don’t even know what we’re trying

C#m E7 I don’t even care just to ask

A G#m Cause baby don’t you know

F#m that we’re dying

A G#m I’m not sad, and it’s over

F#m F#m G#m A B But I don’t care

[Verse]

E B When it’s over, and I don’t free

C#m B E When it’s done for you and me

D And I know you know that I know

G B i don't want its for you and me

[Refrain]

E G# I don’t even know what we’re trying

C#m E7 I don’t even care just to ask

A G#m Cause baby don’t you know

F#m that we’re dying

A B I’m not sad, and it’s over

E G# I don’t even know what we’re trying

C#m E7 I don’t even care just to ask

A G#m Cause baby don’t you know

F#m that we’re dying

A G#m I’m not sad, and it’s over

F#m F#m G#m A B But I don’t care

[Outro]

E A E A I don't care