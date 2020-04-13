Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Everything - Glenn Fredly: Cause You Are My Everything

Glenn Fredly
Penyanyi: Glenn Fredly
pre Intro : E A
[Verse]
E F#m
Cruising when the sun goes down
A
Cross the sea
C#m B E
Searching for something inside of me
E F#m
I would find all the lost pieces
A
Hardly feel deep in real
C#m B
I was blinded now I see
*
C#m B
Hey hey hey you’re the one
C#m B
Hey hey hey you’re the one
C#m B A
Hey hey hey I can’t live without you
[Chourse :]
E F#m
Take me to your place
A B E
Where our heart belongs together
B
I will follow you
A
You’re the reason that I breath
E F#m
I’ll come running to you
A B E
Fill me with your love forever
B
Promise you one thing
A
That I would never let you go
C E
‘Cause you are my everything
E
You’re the one, you’re my inspiration
F#m
You’re the one, kiss, you’re the one
A
You’re the light that would keep me safe and warm
B
You’re the one, kiss, you’re the one
E
Like the sun goes down,
F#m
coming from above all
A
To the deepest ocean and highest mountain
B
Deep and real deep I can see now
back to *
