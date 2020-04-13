Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Everything - Glenn Fredly: Cause You Are My Everything

Glenn Fredly

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Everything - Glenn Fredly

Inilah chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Everything

Penyanyi: Glenn Fredly

pre Intro : E A

[Verse]
E                        F#m
Cruising when the sun goes down
A
Cross the sea
C#m               B                E
Searching for something inside of me
E                F#m
I would find all the lost pieces
A
Hardly feel deep in real
C#m                  B
I was blinded now I see

*
C#m                 B
Hey hey hey you’re the one
C#m                  B
Hey hey hey you’re the one
C#m                 B              A
Hey hey hey I can’t live without you

[Chourse :]
E                F#m
Take me to your place
A                   B               E
Where our heart belongs together
B
I will follow you
A
You’re the reason that I breath
E                     F#m
I’ll come running to you
A            B              E
Fill me with your love forever
B
Promise you one thing
A
That I would never let you go
C                         E
‘Cause you are my everything
E
You’re the one, you’re my inspiration
F#m
You’re the one, kiss, you’re the one
A
You’re the light that would keep me safe and warm
B
You’re the one, kiss, you’re the one

E
Like the sun goes down,
F#m
coming from above all
A
To the deepest ocean and highest mountain
B
Deep and real deep I can see now

back to *

