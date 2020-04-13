TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Everything - Glenn Fredly: Cause You Are My Everything

Inilah chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Everything

Penyanyi: Glenn Fredly

pre Intro : E A



[Verse]

E F#m

Cruising when the sun goes down

A

Cross the sea

C#m B E

Searching for something inside of me

E F#m

I would find all the lost pieces

A

Hardly feel deep in real

C#m B

I was blinded now I see



*

C#m B

Hey hey hey you’re the one

C#m B

Hey hey hey you’re the one

C#m B A

Hey hey hey I can’t live without you



[Chourse :]

E F#m

Take me to your place

A B E

Where our heart belongs together

B

I will follow you

A

You’re the reason that I breath

E F#m

I’ll come running to you

A B E

Fill me with your love forever

B

Promise you one thing

A

That I would never let you go

C E

‘Cause you are my everything

E

You’re the one, you’re my inspiration

F#m

You’re the one, kiss, you’re the one

A

You’re the light that would keep me safe and warm

B

You’re the one, kiss, you’re the one



E

Like the sun goes down,

F#m

coming from above all

A

To the deepest ocean and highest mountain

B

Deep and real deep I can see now



back to *

