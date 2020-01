Rumah Sakit Khusus Pasien Virus Corona di China Dibangun dengan Cepat, Ternyata Ini Kuncinya

EPA-EFE/SHI YI CHINA OUT(SHI YI) via KOMPAS.COM

epa08175303 Workers labor at the construction site of the 1,000-bed Huoshenshan temporary hospital for 2019-nCoV (coronavirus) patients in Wuhan, central Chinas Hubei province in China, 28 January 2020 (Issued on 29 January 2020). The hospital is scheduled to be completed in 10 days, to be manned by doctors and nurses coming from around China. According to media reports, Chinese authorities have urged people to stop travelling in and out of Wuhan, the city at the center of the new virus outbreak that has so far killed at least 106 people and infected over four thousand others around the globe, mostly in China.