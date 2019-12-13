VIDEO: Trending Youtube, Ini Lagu Dance Monkey, Tones and I Lengkap dengan Terjemahan

TRIBUNNEWSWIKI.COM - Tone And I merilis lagu terbarunya yang berjudul Dance Monkey pada Mei silam, namun kini video lirik lagu tersebut kembali menjadi trending topic YouTube Indonesia.

Melalui lirik lagu Dance Monkey, Tone And I menceritakan pengalaman indahnya mengagumi seseorang.



Video klip, Dance Monkey diunggah di kanal Youtube Tones and I dan telah ditonton lebih dari 345 juta kali.

Berikut lirik lagu Dance Monkey - Tone And I, lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia.

Dance Monkey - Tone And I

They say oh my god I see the way you shine

Take your hand, my dear, and place them both in mine

You know you stopped me dead when I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So I say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me oh oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say move for me, move for me, move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

I said oh my god I see you walking by

Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes

Just like a monkey I've been dancing my whole life

And you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So I say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me oh oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say move for me, move for me, move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say move for me, move for me, move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

Ooh (all again, all again)

Woah-oh, woah-oh, oh

Ooh (all again, all again)

Ah ah, ah ah, ay

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me oh oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say move for me, move for me, move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say move for me, move for me, move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

All again