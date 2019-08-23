TRIBUNWIKI: Dicover Jaehyun NCT, Simak Lirik I Like Me Better

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR- Lagu I Like Me Better nampaknya begitu menyita perhatian salah satu penyanyi KPop.

Ia adalah Jaehyun NCT.

Dengan gaya casualnya, ia mengcover lagu milik Lauv berjudul I Like Me Better.

Video covernya pun di unggah di YouTube Channel NCT Music, Kamis (22/8/2019).

Dilansir dari Tribunnewswiki, dalam video tersebut Jaehyun menyanyikan lagu milik Lauv berjudul I Like Me Better.

Bahkan hingga artikel ini ditulis, tagar #JAEHYUN masih bertengger di trending topic Twitter.

Berikut lirik lagu I Like Me Better - Lauv (Jaehyun Cover)

To be young and in love in New York City

To not know who I am but still know that I'm good long as you're here with me

To be drunk and in love in New York City

Midnight into morning coffee, burning through the hours talking

Damn

I like me better when I'm with you

I like me better when I'm with you

I knew from the first time, I'd stay for a long time, 'cause

I like me better when, I like me better when I'm with you

I don't know what it is but I got that feeling

Waking up in this bed next to you swear the room, yeah, it got no ceiling

If we lay, let the day just pass us by

I might get to too much talking, I might have to tell you something

Damn