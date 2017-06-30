Promo Akhir Pekan
Shampoo Pantene Diskon 20 Persen di Hypermart
Laporan Wartawan Tribun Timur, Nurul Adha Islamiah
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Sejumlah produk shampoo mendapat tawaran promo turun harga di Hypermart Mal Panakkukang.
Pantauan Tribun Timur, Jumat (30/6/2017), salah satu produk shampoo mendapat diskon adalah Pantene Shampoo Total Care 900 ml seharga Rp 84.975 diskon 20 persen menjadi Rp 66.450.
Produk lain yang turun harga adalah Dove Shampoo Total Hair Fall Treatment 160 ml ditawarkan seharga Rp 21.800 turun menjadi Rp 14.890. Dove Conditioner Total Hair Fall Treatment 160 ml Rp 23.200 turun menjadi Rp 17.300.
Berikutnya Dove Shampoo Intense Care 160 ml seharga Rp 20.500 turun menjadi Rp 14.890. Setiap pembelian produk ini gratis Vaseline Intensive Care 20 ml.
Kemudian, Dove Shampoo Nourishing Oil Care 160 ml Rp 20.500 turun menjadi Rp 14.890, Dove Shampoo Shine 160 ml Rp 20.500 turun menjadi Rp 14.890. Dove Shampoo Nourishing Black 320 ml seharga Rp 39.700 turun menjadi Rp 31.100.
Sementara itu, Head and Shoulder Anti Dandruff varian Fresh and Cool Menthol dengan kemasan bergambar para pemain klub sepakbola asal Spanyol, Barcelona dibanderol seharga Rp 38.500 turun menjadi Rp 32.270.
Promo berlangsung hingga 8 Juli 2017. (*)