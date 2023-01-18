Promo Indomaret
Promo Super Hemat Indomaret 18-24 Januari 2023, Popok Bayi Turun Harga
sejumlah popok turun harga selama tujuh hari ke depan.
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Berikut katalog promo Super Hemat Indomaret edisi 3 untuk periode 18-24 Januari 2023.
Di katalog promo Indomaret Super Hemat, sejumlah popok turun harga selama tujuh hari ke depan.
Produk promo diantaranya Sweety Silver Pants S32 bag seharga Rp 61.500 turun jadi Rp 52.500.
Sweety Silver Pants M30/L28 bag dari harga Rp 74.00 jadi Rp 61.900.
Adapun Sweety Silver Pants XL26 seharga Rp 64.900 dari sebelumnya Rp 80.900.
Sementara itu Mamy Poko Baby Diapers New Born 44 bag ditawarkan dengan harga spesial Rp 59.500.
Ada pula Mamy Poko Pants Standar Tidak Gembung M30/ L28/ XL32 bag dengan harga spesial Rp 49.900.
