Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Justin Bieber feat Chance The Rapper - Holy, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Justin Bieber baru saja merilis lagu berjudul 'Holy' pada Jumat (18/9/2020). Lagu tersebut merupakan lagu kolaborasi bersama rapper Chance The Rapper
TRIBUNTIMURWIKI.COM - Kabar gembira untuk para penggemar Justin Bieber.
Pasalnya, Justin Bieber baru saja merilis lagu berjudul 'Holy' pada Jumat (18/9/2020) kemarin
Di hari yang sama, Justin Bieber juga merilis music video 'Holy' di kanal YouTube-nya.
Hingga berita ini diterbitkan, Senin (21/9/2020) video musik 'Holy' telah masuk ke jajaran trending YouTube.
Serta telah ditonton lebih dari 24 juta kali.
Lagu 'Holy' tersebut merupakan lagu kolaborasinya bersama rapper Chance The Rapper.
Berikut lirik Justin Bieber feat Chance The Rapper - Holy dikutip dari Sanora.id:
I hear a lot about sinners
Don't think that I'll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it's making me say
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God
Runnin' to the alter like a track star
Can't wait another second
Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Hold me feels so holy
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
I don't do well with drama
And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
I don't believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can't explain
|Lirik Lagu TREASURE - I Love You, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia, Masuk Trending YouTube
|Lirik Lagu Menemaniku - NOAH, Trending di YouTube Lengkap dengan Kunci (Chord) Gitar
|Lirik Lagu Terbaru Betrand Peto Putra Ruben Onsu - Bulan Bintang, Duduki Posisi Trending YouTube
|Lirik Lagu Terbaru Pasutri Dory Harsa Feat Nella Kharisma - Jodo, Sukses Trending YouTube
|Lirik Lagu Ngawi Nagih Janji - Denny Caknan x Ndarboy Genk, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Indonesia