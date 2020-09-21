Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Justin Bieber feat Chance The Rapper - Holy, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Justin Bieber baru saja merilis lagu berjudul 'Holy' pada Jumat (18/9/2020). Lagu tersebut merupakan lagu kolaborasi bersama rapper Chance The Rapper

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Justin Bieber feat Chance The Rapper - Holy, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Istimewa
Lirik Lagu Justin Bieber feat Chance The Rapper - Holy 

TRIBUNTIMURWIKI.COM - Kabar gembira untuk para penggemar Justin Bieber.

Pasalnya, Justin Bieber baru saja merilis lagu berjudul 'Holy' pada Jumat (18/9/2020) kemarin

Di hari yang sama, Justin Bieber juga merilis music video 'Holy' di kanal YouTube-nya.

Hingga berita ini diterbitkan, Senin (21/9/2020) video musik 'Holy' telah masuk ke jajaran trending YouTube.

Serta telah ditonton lebih dari 24 juta kali.

Lagu 'Holy' tersebut merupakan lagu kolaborasinya bersama rapper Chance The Rapper.

Berikut lirik Justin Bieber feat Chance The Rapper - Holy dikutip dari Sanora.id:

I hear a lot about sinners
Don't think that I'll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it's making me say

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God
Runnin' to the alter like a track star
Can't wait another second
Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Hold me feels so holy

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
I don't do well with drama
And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
I don't believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can't explain

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Justin Bieber
Chance The Rapper
Holy
Berita Terkait :#Lirik Lagu
Penulis: Nur Fajriani R
Editor: Anita Kusuma Wardana
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan