Lirik Lagu Justin Bieber feat Chance The Rapper - Holy, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Pasalnya, Justin Bieber baru saja merilis lagu berjudul 'Holy' pada Jumat (18/9/2020) kemarin

Di hari yang sama, Justin Bieber juga merilis music video 'Holy' di kanal YouTube-nya.

Hingga berita ini diterbitkan, Senin (21/9/2020) video musik 'Holy' telah masuk ke jajaran trending YouTube.

Serta telah ditonton lebih dari 24 juta kali.

Lagu 'Holy' tersebut merupakan lagu kolaborasinya bersama rapper Chance The Rapper.

Berikut lirik Justin Bieber feat Chance The Rapper - Holy dikutip dari Sanora.id:

I hear a lot about sinners

Don't think that I'll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it's making me say

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God

Runnin' to the alter like a track star

Can't wait another second

Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me feels so holy

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

I don't do well with drama

And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don't believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can't explain