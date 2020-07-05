Saat Monyet Jadi Pintar, Ini Sinopsis Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Big Movie GTV Malam Ini
Caesar yang dirawat oleh Will bahkan juga dekat dengan Ayah Will yang menderita Alzheimer.
Sinopsis dan Trailer Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Tayang di Big Movies GTV Malam Ini
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Rise of the Planet of the Apes merupakan sebuah film Amerika Serikat.
Film yang dirilis pada 2011 ini, disutradarai oleh Rupert Wyatt.
Berdasarkan naskah yang ditulis oleh Rick Jaffa dan Amanda Silver.
Film ini diadaptasi dari novel Perancis karangan Pierre Boulle berjudul Planet of the Apes.
Dibintangi oleh James Franco, Freida Pinto dan masih banyak lagi.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes tayang perdana pada 5 Agustus 2011.
