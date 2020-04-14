Sinopsis Film

Link Nonton Download Drama Korea The World of The Married, Kisah Pedih Wanita Dikhianati Suami,

Lee Tae Oh menjalin hubungan gelap dengan seorang wanita muda cantik bernama Yeo Da Kyung. Dua tahun dikhianati, Ji Sun Woo menyadari

The World of the Married atau a world of married couple 

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Penggemar drama korea atau kisah percintaan wajib nonton serial yang satu ini.

Berjudul The World of the Married atau a world of married couple.

Drama Korea The World of the Married terus mendapat hasil mengesankan setiap episodenya.

Rating penonton drama Korea The World of the Married terus meningkat.

Dilansir TribunMadura.com dari Soompi, Minggu (12/4/2020), drama Korea The World of the Married mencetak peringkat rata-rata 18,8 persen di seluruh negeri pada episode 6.

Sementara di Seoul, rating penonton drama Korea The World of the Married 21,4 persen 

Rating penonton drama Korea The World of the Married ini menandai lompatan signifikan dari rekor sebelumnya.

Pada episode ke-5, drama Korea The World of the Married mencetak rating penonton sebesar 14,7 persen dan 16,1 persen.

Catatan The World of the Married ini tidak hanya menandai rating terbaik drama Korea itu.

The World of the Married berhasil melampaui rating Itaewon Class.

