Sinopsis Film
Sinopsis Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Big Movie GTV Malam Ini, Saat Monyet Menjadi Pintar
Sinopsis Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Big Movie GTV Malam Ini, Saat Monyet Menjadi Pintar
int
Sinopsis dan Trailer Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Tayang di Big Movies GTV Malam Ini
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Film Big Movie GTV malam ini menghadirkan film keren.
Kisah hidup berdampingan monyet pintar dan manusia, Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
Ini sinopsis film Rise of the Planet of the Apes Big Movies GTV malam ini, Selasa (18/2/2020) pukul 22.30 wita.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes merupakan sebuah film Amerika Serikat.
Film yang dirilis pada 2011 ini, disutradarai oleh Rupert Wyatt.
Berdasarkan naskah yang ditulis oleh Rick Jaffa dan Amanda Silver.
Film ini diadaptasi dari novel Perancis karangan Pierre Boulle berjudul Planet of the Apes.
Dibintangi oleh James Franco, Freida Pinto dan masih banyak lagi.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes tayang perdana pada 5 Agustus 2011.
Berita Terkait :#Sinopsis Film
|Ini Sinopsis Film Double Jeopardy, Bioskop Trans TV Malam Ini, Kisah Ashley Judd Ditipu Suami
|Dongeng Putri Salju Ala Kristen Stewart, Ini Sinopsis Snow White and the Huntsman, GTV Malam Ini
|Spesial Valentine Dibintangi Kristen Stewart, Ini Sinopsis American Ultra Bioskop Trans TV Malam Ini
|Drama Romantis Pembunuh Bayaran, Ini Sinopsis Film Mr Right, Bioskop TransTV Malam Ini
|Ibu Dihantui Arwah Anaknya, Ini Sinopsis Film Horor The Other Side of the Door, Big Movies GTV
Editor: Ina Maharani