TRIBUNWIKI: Jadi Trending Topic, Begini Lirik Lagu 'You Need To Calm Down' Resmi Rilis Liric Video

Lagu berjudul You Need To Calm Down, memiliki irama musik yang santai, ketukan beat yang asik, dan juga easy listening.

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR- Taylor Swift kembali mengeluarkan single, Jumat (14/6/2019).

Liric Video lagu ini resmi dirilis di channel Youtube, Jumat (14/6/2019). 

Berbeda dengan warna lagu sebelumnya, Taylor Swift memberikan nuansa baru pada lagu kali ini. 

Lagu berjudul You Need To Calm Down, memiliki irama musik yang santai, ketukan beat yang asik, dan juga easy listening. 

Lagunya pun menjadi trending topic twitter, Jumat (14/6/2019). 

Banyak yang memuji lagu baru dari Taylor Swift ini. 

Lagu ini akan masuk dalam album terbaru dari Taylor Swift bertajuk Over. 

Berikut kami sajikan lirik lengkap dari lagu You Need To Calm Down: 

Video lirik:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWtfOHBF1_w  

You are somebody that I don't know 
But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón 
And I'm just like damn it's 7 AM 
Say it in the street, that's a knock-out 
But you say it in a Tweet, that's a cop-out 
And I'm just like, "Hey, are you okay?" 

[Pre-Chorus] 
And I ain't tryin' mess with your self-expression 
But I've learned a lesson that stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun 
And snakes and stones never broke my bones 

[Chorus] 
So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh 
You need to calm down, you're being too loud 
And I'm just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh 
You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown? 
You need to calm down 

[Verse 2] 
You are somebody that we don't know 
But you're comin' at my friends like a missile 
Why are you mad when you could be glad? (You could be glad) 
Sunshine on the street at the parade 
But you would rather be in the dark age 
Just makin' that sign must've taken all night 

[Pre-Chorus] 
You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace 
And control your urges to scream about the people you hate 
'Cause shade never made anybody less gay 

[Chorus] 
So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh 
You need to calm down, you're being too loud 
And I'm just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh 
You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown? 
You need to calm down 

[Bridge] 
And we see you over there on the internet 
Comparing all the girls who are killing it 
But we figured you out 
We all know now we all got crowns 
You need to calm down 

[Chorus] 
Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh 
You need to calm down (You need to calm down) 
You're being too loud (You're being too loud) 
And I'm like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh 
You need to just stop (Can you stop?) 
Like can you just not step on our gowns? 
You need to calm down. (*) 

Penulis: Desi Triana Aswan
Editor: Syamsul Bahri
Sumber: Tribun Timur
