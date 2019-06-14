TRIBUNWIKI: Jadi Trending Topic, Begini Lirik Lagu 'You Need To Calm Down' Resmi Rilis Liric Video

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR- Taylor Swift kembali mengeluarkan single, Jumat (14/6/2019).



Liric Video lagu ini resmi dirilis di channel Youtube, Jumat (14/6/2019).

TRIBUNWIKI: Ini Sosok Suami Juliana Mochtar, Partner Ifan Seventeen

Bayi Ini Dapat Tiket Gratis 25 Tahun Setelah Dilahirkan di Kereta Api, Gini Ceritanya

Berbeda dengan warna lagu sebelumnya, Taylor Swift memberikan nuansa baru pada lagu kali ini.



Lagu berjudul You Need To Calm Down, memiliki irama musik yang santai, ketukan beat yang asik, dan juga easy listening.



Lagunya pun menjadi trending topic twitter, Jumat (14/6/2019).



Banyak yang memuji lagu baru dari Taylor Swift ini.

Screenshoot Youtube (Desi Triana Aswan/Tribun Timur)

Lagu ini akan masuk dalam album terbaru dari Taylor Swift bertajuk Over.



Berikut kami sajikan lirik lengkap dari lagu You Need To Calm Down:



Video lirik: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=GWtfOHBF1_w



You are somebody that I don't know

But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón

And I'm just like damn it's 7 AM

Say it in the street, that's a knock-out

But you say it in a Tweet, that's a cop-out

And I'm just like, "Hey, are you okay?"



[Pre-Chorus]

And I ain't tryin' mess with your self-expression

But I've learned a lesson that stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun

And snakes and stones never broke my bones



[Chorus]

So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to calm down, you're being too loud

And I'm just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?

You need to calm down



[Verse 2]

You are somebody that we don't know

But you're comin' at my friends like a missile

Why are you mad when you could be glad? (You could be glad)

Sunshine on the street at the parade

But you would rather be in the dark age

Just makin' that sign must've taken all night



[Pre-Chorus]

You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace

And control your urges to scream about the people you hate

'Cause shade never made anybody less gay



[Chorus]

So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to calm down, you're being too loud

And I'm just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?

You need to calm down



[Bridge]

And we see you over there on the internet

Comparing all the girls who are killing it

But we figured you out

We all know now we all got crowns

You need to calm down



[Chorus]

Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to calm down (You need to calm down)

You're being too loud (You're being too loud)

And I'm like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to just stop (Can you stop?)

Like can you just not step on our gowns?

You need to calm down. (*)





Langganan Berita Pilihan

tribun-timur.comdi Whatsapp

Via Tautan Ini http://bit.ly/watribuntimur

Dapatkan news video terbaru di kanal YouTube Tribun Timur:

Follow juga akun Instagram tribun-timur.com:

A