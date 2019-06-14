TRIBUNWIKI: Jadi Trending Topic, Begini Lirik Lagu 'You Need To Calm Down' Resmi Rilis Liric Video
Lagu berjudul You Need To Calm Down, memiliki irama musik yang santai, ketukan beat yang asik, dan juga easy listening.
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR- Taylor Swift kembali mengeluarkan single, Jumat (14/6/2019).
Liric Video lagu ini resmi dirilis di channel Youtube, Jumat (14/6/2019).
TRIBUNWIKI: Ini Sosok Suami Juliana Mochtar, Partner Ifan Seventeen
Bayi Ini Dapat Tiket Gratis 25 Tahun Setelah Dilahirkan di Kereta Api, Gini Ceritanya
Berbeda dengan warna lagu sebelumnya, Taylor Swift memberikan nuansa baru pada lagu kali ini.
Lagu berjudul You Need To Calm Down, memiliki irama musik yang santai, ketukan beat yang asik, dan juga easy listening.
Lagunya pun menjadi trending topic twitter, Jumat (14/6/2019).
Banyak yang memuji lagu baru dari Taylor Swift ini.
Lagu ini akan masuk dalam album terbaru dari Taylor Swift bertajuk Over.
Berikut kami sajikan lirik lengkap dari lagu You Need To Calm Down:
Video lirik: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
You are somebody that I don't know
But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón
And I'm just like damn it's 7 AM
Say it in the street, that's a knock-out
But you say it in a Tweet, that's a cop-out
And I'm just like, "Hey, are you okay?"
[Pre-Chorus]
And I ain't tryin' mess with your self-expression
But I've learned a lesson that stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun
And snakes and stones never broke my bones
[Chorus]
So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to calm down, you're being too loud
And I'm just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?
You need to calm down
[Verse 2]
You are somebody that we don't know
But you're comin' at my friends like a missile
Why are you mad when you could be glad? (You could be glad)
Sunshine on the street at the parade
But you would rather be in the dark age
Just makin' that sign must've taken all night
[Pre-Chorus]
You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace
And control your urges to scream about the people you hate
'Cause shade never made anybody less gay
[Chorus]
So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to calm down, you're being too loud
And I'm just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?
You need to calm down
[Bridge]
And we see you over there on the internet
Comparing all the girls who are killing it
But we figured you out
We all know now we all got crowns
You need to calm down
[Chorus]
Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to calm down (You need to calm down)
You're being too loud (You're being too loud)
And I'm like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to just stop (Can you stop?)
Like can you just not step on our gowns?
You need to calm down. (*)
tribun-timur.comdi Whatsapp
Via Tautan Ini http://bit.ly/watribuntimur
Dapatkan news video terbaru di kanal YouTube Tribun Timur:
A
-
KEREN! Video Taylor Swift Sudah Dinonton 106 Juta, Daftar Trending Youtube; Andmesh & Brisia Jodie
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Duet Bareng Taylor Swift dan Jadi Trending Topic Twitter Indonesia, Siapa Brendon Urie?
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Rilis Lagu Baru, Taylor Swift Kenakan Busana Rancangan Desainer Indonesia, Siapa Dia?
-
TRIBUNWIKI - Album Speak Now Taylor Swift Trending Topic Twitter Indonesia, Ini Ulasan Albumnya
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Bakal Rilis Album Baru? Ini Profil Taylor Swift