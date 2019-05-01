Deretan Ucapan Selamat Hari Buruh atau May Day 2019, Termasuk Diucapkan Prabowo Subianto

Deretan Ucapan Selamat Hari Buruh atau May Day 2019 yang diperingati, Rabu, 1 Mei 2019 atau hari ini. Selamat memperingati Hari Buruh atau May Day

Deretan Ucapan Selamat Hari Buruh atau May Day 2019, Termasuk Diucapkan Prabowo Subianto
ISTOCKPHOTOS.COM/POLYGRAPHUS
Deretan Ucapan Selamat Hari Buruh atau May Day 2019 yang diperingati, Rabu, 1 Mei 2019 atau hari ini. 

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Deretan Ucapan Selamat Hari Buruh atau May Day 2019 yang diperingati, Rabu, 1 Mei 2019 atau hari ini.

Selamat memperingati Hari Buruh atau May Day 2019 pada hari ini.

Mau ucapkan Selamat memperingati Hari Buruh atau May Day 2019, tapi belum punya kata-kata?

Berikut deretan Ucapan Hari Buruh atau May Day 2019 dalam bahasa Indonesia dan bahasa Inggris.

1. Selamat Hari Buruh. Semoga perjuangan buruh untuk kepastian masa depan buruh dan keluarganya terwujud. ~ Prabowo Subianto

'Happy labours day. May the workers' struggle for the certainty of the future of the workers and their families materialize'

2. Selamat menyambut Hari Buruh 1 Mei 2019. Semoga hak2 buruh segera terpenuhi

'Welcome to Labor Day 1 May 2019. Hopefully the workers' rights will be fulfilled soon'

3. Selamat Hari Buruh 2019! Semoga para pekerja Indonesia semakin produktif, inovatif, kompetitif untuk hidup lebih sejahtera.

'Happy Labor Day 2019! Hopefully Indonesian workers will be more productive, innovative, competitive to live more prosperously'

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Ucapan
Hari Buruh
May Day
1 Mei
2019
Selamat
Prabowo Subianto
Baca Juga
Editor: Edi Sumardi
Sumber: Tribunnews.com
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan