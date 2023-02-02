Promo Indomaret
PROMO Spesial Valentine Indomaret 2-14 Februari 2023, Beli Aneka Cokelat Lebih Hemat
Berikut promo Spesial Valentina Indomaret Hari Ini 3 Februari 2023, Beli Aneka Cokelat Lebih Hemat. Valentine's Fair periode 1-14 Februari 2023.
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Berikut promo Promo Indomaret hari ini 3 Februari 2023 Spesial Valentine, Beli Aneka Cokelat Lebih Hemat.
Ya, selain promo Alfamart dan Superindo, promo Indomaret juga banyak dicari.
Berikut Katalog Promo terbaru Indomaret Super Hemat periode Februari 2023.
Salah satu program terbaru Indomaret yakni Valentine's Fair periode 1-14 Februari 2023.
Pada promo Spesial Valentine, aneka produk cokelat ditawarkan dengan promo Beli 1 Gratis 1 serta promo Beli 2 Gratis 1.
Pantauan Tribun-Timur.com, produk promo promo Beli 1 Gratis 1 diantaranya Delfi Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 27/ 25 gram.
Ada juga Van Houten Chocolate 40 gram semua varian.
Adapun produk promo promo Beli 2 Gratis 1 diantaranya KitKat Valentine/ Gold Chocolate 35 gram (produk yang sama).
Promo juga berlaku untuk KitKat Chocolate Chuncky Original 38 gram.
Ada juga Milo Chocolate Nuggets 25 gram.
Berikut produk lainnya berlaku promo Beli 2 Gratis 1 di Indomaret:
- Indomaret Cashew/ Biscuit Milk Chocolate/ Blueberry Dark Chocolate 45 gram (produk yang sama).
- Blastoz Bitez Chocolate 80 gram.
- Sobisco Get Git Wafer 102 gram semua varian.