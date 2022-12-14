Ute Nurul Akbar Penggiat Wacana Humaniora. Ute Nurul Akbar penulis Opini Tribun Timur berjudul 'No Woman No Cry di Hari Ibu'.

Oleh:

Ute Nurul Akbar

Penggiat Wacana Humaniora

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

'Cause, 'cause, 'cause I remember when we used to sit

In the government yard in Trenchtown

Oba, observing the hypocrites, yeah

Mingle with the good people we meet, yeah

Good friends we have, oh, good friends we've lost

Along the way, yeah

In this great future, you can't forget your past

So dry your tears, I say, yeah

Alunan musik raggae selalu easy listening.