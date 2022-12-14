Opini

No Woman No Cry di Hari Ibu

Sejarah Hari ibu di Indonesia sangat berbeda nilai kesejarahannya jika kita membandingan dengan hari ibu dinegara lainnya.

Editor: Hasriyani Latif
zoom-inlihat foto No Woman No Cry di Hari Ibu
dok pribadi/ute
Ute Nurul Akbar Penggiat Wacana Humaniora. Ute Nurul Akbar penulis Opini Tribun Timur berjudul 'No Woman No Cry di Hari Ibu'. 

Oleh:
Ute Nurul Akbar
Penggiat Wacana Humaniora

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

'Cause, 'cause, 'cause I remember when we used to sit

In the government yard in Trenchtown

Oba, observing the hypocrites, yeah

Mingle with the good people we meet, yeah

Good friends we have, oh, good friends we've lost

Along the way, yeah

In this great future, you can't forget your past

So dry your tears, I say, yeah

Alunan musik raggae selalu easy listening.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: Tribun Timur
Tags
Hari Ibu
Tribun Timur
reggae
Rasta Jamaika

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review Redmi 10C, HP Rp 1 Jutaan dengan Chipset Kencang dan Baterai Awet

    Review Redmi 10C, HP Rp 1 Jutaan dengan Chipset Kencang dan Baterai Awet

    Review DEERMA F600 Ultrasonic Humidifier, Udara Lembap dan Sehat didukung Antibacterial Water Tank

    Review DEERMA F600 Ultrasonic Humidifier, Udara Lembap dan Sehat didukung Antibacterial Water Tank

    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Wireless Merek ROBOT Terbaik, Dibanderol Mulai Rp 100 Ribuan

    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Wireless Merek ROBOT Terbaik, Dibanderol Mulai Rp 100 Ribuan

    5 Rekomendasi Best Seller Skincare dari BHUMI, Brand Lokal yang Bisa Jadi Andalanmu

    5 Rekomendasi Best Seller Skincare dari BHUMI, Brand Lokal yang Bisa Jadi Andalanmu

    Tak Hanya Sebagai Search Engine, Google Punya 5 Game Menarik untuk Dimainkan

    Tak Hanya Sebagai Search Engine, Google Punya 5 Game Menarik untuk Dimainkan

    • Berita Populer
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    © 2022 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan