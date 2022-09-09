Queen Elizabeth II Died, 4 Persons in the British Crown Succession Line after King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. She becoming the longest-serving consort in British history.

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch with the longest reign, has passed away at the age of 96, according to Buckingham Palace.

On April 21, 1926, Elizabeth II was born in London. She was most likely slated to stay a princess until her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936, prompting her father, King George VI, to assume the throne.

Elizabeth succeeded to the kingdom in 1952, at the age of 25, after the passing of her father.

In 2015, she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who ruled for more than 63 years, to become the monarch with the longest reign in the United Kingdom.

A person who will succeed the current king or queen in the British monarchy is determined by succession. Primogeniture, religion, and descent are used to make the decision.

The James I's granddaughter Princess Sophia's Protestant descendants are entitled to the throne. Also necessary is that the future king be "in fellowship" with the Church of England.

Previously, older girls were replaced with younger male heirs to the throne. But in 2013, a legislation was approved giving female heirs equal standing in the succession.

As Prince Charles becomes King Charles III, the line of succession for the British crown is:

Prince William, the duke of Cambridge (40)

Prince George (9)

Princess Charlotte (7)

Prince Louis (4) (*)