Queen Elizabeth II Died

Queen Elizabeth II Died, 4 Persons in the British Crown Succession Line after King Charles III

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch with the longest reign, has passed away at the age of 96, according to Buckingha

Editor: Rasni
zoom-inlihat foto Queen Elizabeth II Died, 4 Persons in the British Crown Succession Line after King Charles III
TribunWow
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. She becoming the longest-serving consort in British history. 

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch with the longest reign, has passed away at the age of 96, according to Buckingham Palace.

On April 21, 1926, Elizabeth II was born in London. She was most likely slated to stay a princess until her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936, prompting her father, King George VI, to assume the throne.

Elizabeth succeeded to the kingdom in 1952, at the age of 25, after the passing of her father.

In 2015, she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who ruled for more than 63 years, to become the monarch with the longest reign in the United Kingdom.

A person who will succeed the current king or queen in the British monarchy is determined by succession. Primogeniture, religion, and descent are used to make the decision.

The James I's granddaughter Princess Sophia's Protestant descendants are entitled to the throne. Also necessary is that the future king be "in fellowship" with the Church of England.

Previously, older girls were replaced with younger male heirs to the throne. But in 2013, a legislation was approved giving female heirs equal standing in the succession.

As Prince Charles becomes King Charles III, the line of succession for the British crown is:

Prince William, the duke of Cambridge (40)

Prince George (9)

Princess Charlotte (7)

Prince Louis (4) (*)

Tags
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Died
passed away
London
King Charles III
Buckingham Palace

  • Tribun Shopping

    Aplikasi Investasi OneAset Kenalkan Marketplace NFT dengan Fitur Komunitas

    Aplikasi Investasi OneAset Kenalkan Marketplace NFT dengan Fitur Komunitas

    Review vivo Y51, Punya Baterai Besar dan Bodi Ramping

    Review vivo Y51, Punya Baterai Besar dan Bodi Ramping

    7 Penyebab Utama Masalah Ketombe Menghampirimu

    7 Penyebab Utama Masalah Ketombe Menghampirimu

    Ketahui 5 Fitur Tersembunyi pada Windows 10 yang Menarik untuk Dicoba

    Ketahui 5 Fitur Tersembunyi pada Windows 10 yang Menarik untuk Dicoba

    Rilis Awal September, Berikut Fitur hingga Daftar Harga iPhone 14 Series

    Rilis Awal September, Berikut Fitur hingga Daftar Harga iPhone 14 Series

    • Berita Populer
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    © 2022 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan