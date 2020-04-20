TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar When You Love Someone - Endah N Rhesa

Endah N Rhesa merupakan suami istri yang membuat duo dan mengeluarkan album pertama pada 2006.

Mereka menikah pada 5 Desember 2009 dan lagu When You Love Someone merupakan salah satu lagu yang populer dari duo musisi ini.

Lagu ini masuk ke dalam album Nowhere To Go yang dirilis pada 2009.

Duo ini beranggotakan Endah Widiastut (vokalis, gitaris) dan Rhesa Aditya (basis).

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When You Love Someone - Endah N Rhesa:

D D/F# G

I love you but it's not so easy

D D/F# G

To make you here with me

D D/F# G

I wanna touch and hold you forever

Bm A E/G# E

But you're still in my dream

G A

And I can't stand to wait till nite is coming

D

To my life

G A

But I still have a time to break a silence

Reff:

G

When you love someone

D/F#

Just be brave to say

Em D

That you want him to be with you

G

When you hold your love

Bm

Don't ever let it go

C

Or you will loose your chance

A

To make your dreams come true

D D/F# G

I used to hide and watch you from a distance

Bm A G

And i knew you realized

D D/F# G

I was looking for a time to get closer

Bm A E

At least to say hello

G A

And I can't stand to wait your love is coming

D

To my life

Kembali ke Reff

Em

And I never thought that I'm so strong

F#m

I stuck on you and wait so long

G D

But when love comes it can't be wrong

Em F#m

Don't ever give up just try and try to get what you want

G A

Cause love will find the way

Kembali ke Reff

