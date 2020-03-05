Procurement of Construction Works for the Completion of UNHAS Hospital Buildings B, C, D

Country : Republic of Indonesia

Project : Hospital UNHAS Makassar, BMZ 2099 18 111

Date : March 2020

ICB Number: 505203 BMZ209918111-Construction Works-1

The Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia has received funds from KfW toward the cost of the construction works for the completion of UNHAS Hospital building B,C,D, and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for these construction works.

The Ministry of Education and Culture invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for the completion of UNHAS Hospital building B,C,D that after the construction works the building is ready for interior works.

International Bidders must show their level of experience with construction works in Indonesia similar to the one tendered and in any case shall have an experienced Indonesian construction company as local JV partner. As stipulated in Article 11 of the MPWR Regulation 10/2015 the cooperation shall be with at least one local construction service provider.

Bidding will be conducted by means of the International Competitive Bidding procedure with qualification as specified in the Guidelines for the Procurement of Consulting Services, Works, Plant, Goods and Non-Consulting Services in Financial Cooperation with Partner Countries (“KfW Guidelines”).

Interested eligible Bidders may obtain further information in respect of the bid documents from the Project Implementation Unit Office Rs Unhas Jl Perintis Kemerdekaan KM 10, Email: twg@unhas.ac.id, with copy to the Head of the PIU, Dr. Indrianty Sudirman, indrianty_sudirman@yahoo.com.