Kera Kuasai Dunia Manusia, Ini Sinopsis Film Rise of the Planet of the Apes Big Movies GTV Malam Ini

Sinopsis dan Trailer Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Tayang di Big Movies GTV Malam Ini

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Film Big Movie GTV malam ini menghadirkan film yang asik untuk ditonton.

Sebuah film tentang perjuangan monyet dan manusia, Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Ini sinopsis film Rise of the Planet of the Apes Big Movies GTV malam ini, Selasa (21/1/2020) pukul 22.30 wita.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes merupakan sebuah film Amerika Serikat.

Film yang dirilis pada 2011 ini, disutradarai oleh Rupert Wyatt.

Berdasarkan naskah yang ditulis oleh Rick Jaffa dan Amanda Silver.

Film ini diadaptasi dari novel Perancis karangan Pierre Boulle berjudul Planet of the Apes.

Dibintangi oleh James Franco, Freida Pinto dan masih banyak lagi.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes tayang perdana pada 5 Agustus 2011.