LENGKAP, Nominasi dan Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2020, Ada Joker, Parasite, Rocketman
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Inilah nominasi dan pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2020
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score -- Motion Picture
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Editor: Ina Maharani