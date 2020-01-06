LENGKAP, Nominasi dan Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2020, Ada Joker, Parasite, Rocketman

piala Golden Globe 

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Inilah nominasi dan pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2020

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

  • Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

  • Ana de Armas, Knives Out
  • Awkwafina, The Farewell
  • Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
  • Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

  • Daniel Craig, Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton, Rocketman
  • Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture

  • Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
  • Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Marriage Story - Randy Newman
  • 1917 - Thomas Newman
  • Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable
Editor: Ina Maharani
