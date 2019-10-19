Live MolaTV & Live TVRI 3 LINK Live Streaming Liga Inggris 2019 Leicester vs Burnley - Nonton Gratis

Pertandingan Liga Inggris Live Streaming Leicester vs Burnley bakal dilangsungkan dari King Power Stadium pada Sabtu (19/10/2019) pukul 21.00 WIB.

Live MolaTV & Live TVRI 3 LINK Live Streaming Liga Inggris 2019 Leicester vs Burnley - Nonton Gratis

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Saksikan Live Streaming pertandingan kompetisi Liga Inggris antara Leicester vs Burnley yang tayang di Live MolaTV dan Live TVRI.

Pertandingan Liga Inggris Live Streaming Leicester vs Burnley bakal dilangsungkan dari King Power Stadium pada Sabtu (19/10/2019) pukul 21.00 WIB.

Anda bisa menyaksikan laga pekan ke-9 ini, Live Streaming Leicester vs Burnley dengan mengakses tautan di bagian akhir artikel ini.

Baca: Nonton Gratis TV Online & 3 LINK Live Streaming Liga Inggris 2019 Chelsea vs Newcastle - Live MolaTV

Baca: 3 LINK Live Streaming & Video Preview Liga Spanyol 2019 - Atletico Madrid vs Valencia - Live KoraTV

Penampilan Leicester City di kompetisi Liga Inggris musim 2019/2020 ini sungguh mengejutkan.

Leicester mampu tembus dan mapan di posisi empat besar klasemen sementara, tepatnya berada di peringkat keempat klasemen.

Capaian itu lebih baik daripada posisi dua tim besar, Tottenham Hotspurs maupun Manchester United.

Apa yang ditorehkan pasukan Brendan Rodgers ini seperti sebuah pengulangan saat mereka menjadi juara liga Inggris tahun 2016 lalu.

Bermain sebagai tuan rumah, Leicester tentu tak ingin kehilangan tiga angka lagi.

Hanya dengan cara menang untuk menjaga posisi Leicester tetap di papan atas klasemen Liga Inggris.

Baca: Kisah Apry dan Intan Dulu Kekasihnya Jadi Korban Tewas Lion Air JT610, Kini Bahagia Dapat Pengganti

Baca: Berikut Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Newcastle, Beserta Susunan Pemainnya

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
Live MolaTV
Live TVRI
Live Streaming
Liga Inggris 2019
Leicester
Burnley
Nonton Gratis
Baca Juga
Penulis: Desi Triana Aswan
Editor: Arif Fuddin Usman
Sumber: Tribun Timur
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
whatsapp share top ten article
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan