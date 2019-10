Shawn Mendes Nyanyikan Lagu Nervous Saat Konser di Indonesia, Ini Lirik dan Chord

Penyanyi Shawn Mendes berhasil menggelar konser di Indonesia.

Konser bertajuk 'Shawn Mendes: The Tour Asia' ini digelar di Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) Sentul, Bogor, Jawa Barat, Selasa (8/10/2019) kemarin.

Pelantun lagu 'Senorita' itu sukses menghibur para penggemar.

Lagu 'Nervous' dirilis pada 2018 dan masuk ke dalam album Shawn Mendes.

Lagu bergenre Pop ini menceritakan seseorang yang gugup berada di dekat sang kekasih.

Berikut lirik dan kunci (chord) gitar lagu 'Nervous' - Shawn Mendes:

[Intro] G



[Verse 1]

G

I saw you on a Sunday in a cafe



And all you did was look my way

F

And my heart started to race

G

And my hands started to shake, yeah



I heard you asked about me through a friend



And my adrenaline kicked in

F

'Cause I've been asking 'bout you too

G

And now we're out here in this room



[Chorus]

G

I get a little bit nervous around you



Get a little bit stressed out, when I think about you

F

Get a little excited

G

Baby, when I think about you, yeah



Talk a little too much around you



(I talk a little too much, yeah)

Get a little self-conscious when I think about you



(I get a little self-conscious)

F

Get a little excited



(I get a little excited)

G

Baby, when I think about you



Yeah, when I think about you, babe



[Verse 2]



We walked in the rain, a couple blocks to your apartment



You told me to come inside, caught me staring in your eyes

F

And I'm not usually like this

G

But I like what you're doing to me, ah, what you're doing to me





[Chorus]

G

I get a little bit nervous



(I get a little bit nervous) around you



Get a little bit stressed out



(I get a little bit stressed out) when I think about you

F

Get a little excited



(I get a little excited)

G

Baby, when I think about you, yeah



Yeah, when I think about you, babe (oh yeah)



Talk a little too much



(I talk a little too much, yeah) around you



Get a little self-conscious



(I get a little self-conscious) when I think about you

F

Get a little excited



(I get a little excited)

G

Baby, when I think about you



Yeah, when I think about you, babe



[Bridge]

G

You got me acting like I've never done this before



I promise I'll be ready when I walk through the door

F

And I don't know why

G

No, I don't know why



Yeah



[Chorus]

G

I get a little bit nervous



(I get a little bit nervous) around you



Get a little bit stressed out



(I get a little bit stressed out) when I think about you

F

Get a little excited



(I get a little excited)

G

Baby, when I think about you, yeah



Yeah, when I think about you, babe (oh yeah)



Talk a little too much



(I talk a little too much, yeah) around you



Get a little self-conscious



(I get a little self-conscious) when I think about you

F

Get a little excited



(I get a little excited)

G

Baby, when I think about you



Yeah, when I think about you, babe

Berikut terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia lirik lagu 'Nervous' - Shawn Mendes:

Saya melihat Anda pada hari Minggu di sebuah kafe Dan yang Anda lakukan hanyalah melihat ke arah saya

Dan hatiku mulai berpacu

Dan tangan saya mulai bergetar, ya

Saya mendengar Anda bertanya tentang saya melalui seorang teman

Dan adrenalin saya menendang

Karena aku juga pernah menyukaimu

Dan sekarang kami di sini di ruangan ini