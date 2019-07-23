TRIBUNWIKI: Jadi Trending Topic Google, Simak Lirik Lagu What a Life EXO SC

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR- Exo SC baru saja merilis music video terbarunya.

Exo SC merupakan sub unit dari grub K-Pop ternama EXO.

Mereka yang tergabung yakni Sehun dan Chanyeol.

Lagu tersebut berdulu 'What A Life'.

Dilansir dari Tribun Wow, lagu 'What A Life' yang dirilis pada Senin (22/7/2019) ini langsung menuai perhatian EXO-L (fans EXO).

Baru beberapa jam dirilis, MV 'What A Life' telah ditonton lebih dari 2,8 juta.

Music Video:

Berikut Lirik Lagu 'What A Life' EXO-SC Versi Inggris

[Intro: Chanyeol]

Mmm, uh huh, mmm, yeah

[Verse 1: Chanyeol]

System shutdown – click

Today’s air is dust free

Take your car keys and leave

It’s been a while since there was no traffic

Come out if you have time

Gather around for a meeting

Circle, square, triangle, and x

It’s boring playing games everyday

[Pre-Chorus 1: Sehun, Chanyeol, & Both]

So where should we go today?

Should we go lightning fast to Incheon Airport?

Should we tear through the clouds and

Fly in the blue sky?

Observing stars in neighboring countries is fine, too

The weather is so amazing (Amazing)

I feel like something exciting will happen

Who cares if there are no plans? (No plans)

We are still young and free

(Uno, dos, tres)

[Chorus: Chanyeol & Sehun]

I work to play

I work as if I’m playing, what about you?

I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life

I work to play

I work as if I’m playing, what about you?

I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life

[Verse 2: Sehun]

Yeah, uh, I’m young and free

I have a friendly personality

My friends are sitting around me

I’m like a Taoist hermit and fresh

I’m like someone’s relative and I’m kind

My wallet is full today

Do you wanna get down with me?

[Pre-Chorus: Chanyeol, Sehun]

So where should we go tonight?

Clubs are cliché, let’s go out on the streets

Palm trees right next to the beach are fine, too

Day and night started the engine

I feel like I can do something today

The night air is so amazing (Amazing)

I feel like something exciting will happen (Ayy)

Who cares if there are no plans? (No plans)

We are still young and free

[Chorus: Chanyeol & Sehun]

I work to play

I work as if I’m playing, what about you?

I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life



I work to play

I work as if I’m playing, what about you?

I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life



[Bridge: Sehun & Chanyeol]

Life is good (Life is good), life is good (Life is good)

Play hard and make money with joy

I feel so fresh like the air today

The day and night is long

So keep the worries about tomorrow short

[Chorus: Chanyeol & Sehun]

I work to play

I work as if I’m playing, what about you?

I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life

I work to play

I work as if I’m playing, what about you?

I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life, what a life

What a life, what a life

Foto: Tangkapan layar MV What A life EXO-SC