TRIBUNWIKI: Jadi Trending Topic Google, Simak Lirik Lagu What a Life EXO SC
Dilansir dari Tribun Wow, lagu 'What A Life' yang dirilis pada Senin (22/7/2019) ini langsung menuai perhatian EXO-L (fans EXO).
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR- Exo SC baru saja merilis music video terbarunya.
Exo SC merupakan sub unit dari grub K-Pop ternama EXO.
Mereka yang tergabung yakni Sehun dan Chanyeol.
Lagu tersebut berdulu 'What A Life'.
Baru beberapa jam dirilis, MV 'What A Life' telah ditonton lebih dari 2,8 juta.
Music Video:
Berikut Lirik Lagu 'What A Life' EXO-SC Versi Inggris
[Intro: Chanyeol]
Mmm, uh huh, mmm, yeah
[Verse 1: Chanyeol]
System shutdown – click
Today’s air is dust free
Take your car keys and leave
It’s been a while since there was no traffic
Come out if you have time
Gather around for a meeting
Circle, square, triangle, and x
It’s boring playing games everyday
[Pre-Chorus 1: Sehun, Chanyeol, & Both]
So where should we go today?
Should we go lightning fast to Incheon Airport?
Should we tear through the clouds and
Fly in the blue sky?
Observing stars in neighboring countries is fine, too
The weather is so amazing (Amazing)
I feel like something exciting will happen
Who cares if there are no plans? (No plans)
We are still young and free
(Uno, dos, tres)
[Chorus: Chanyeol & Sehun]
I work to play
I work as if I’m playing, what about you?
I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life
I work to play
I work as if I’m playing, what about you?
I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life
[Verse 2: Sehun]
Yeah, uh, I’m young and free
I have a friendly personality
My friends are sitting around me
I’m like a Taoist hermit and fresh
I’m like someone’s relative and I’m kind
My wallet is full today
Do you wanna get down with me?
[Pre-Chorus: Chanyeol, Sehun]
So where should we go tonight?
Clubs are cliché, let’s go out on the streets
Palm trees right next to the beach are fine, too
Day and night started the engine
I feel like I can do something today
The night air is so amazing (Amazing)
I feel like something exciting will happen (Ayy)
Who cares if there are no plans? (No plans)
We are still young and free
[Chorus: Chanyeol & Sehun]
I work to play
I work as if I’m playing, what about you?
I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life
I work to play
I work as if I’m playing, what about you?
I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life
[Bridge: Sehun & Chanyeol]
Life is good (Life is good), life is good (Life is good)
Play hard and make money with joy
I feel so fresh like the air today
The day and night is long
So keep the worries about tomorrow short
[Chorus: Chanyeol & Sehun]
I work to play
I work as if I’m playing, what about you?
I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life
I work to play
I work as if I’m playing, what about you?
I feel like I play every day I’m like a Taoist hermit
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life, what a life
What a life, what a life
Sumber berita: https://wow.tribunnews.com/2019/07/22/terjemahan-lirik-lagu-what-a-life-exo-sc-lengkap-dengan-link-download-dan-video-klip
Foto: Tangkapan layar MV What A life EXO-SC
