TRIBUNWIKI: Siap Dipasarkan di Indonesia, Berikut Spesifikasi dan Harga dari Ponsel Huawei P30 Pro
TRIBUNWIKI: Siap Dipasarkan di Indonesia, Berikut Spesifikasi dan Harga dari Ponsel Huawei P30 Pro
Sumber foto: Youtube.com
Harga dan Spesifikasi Huawei P30 Pro
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Huawei terus berpacu untuk menciptakan terobosan-terobosan smartphone yang mempuni.
Usai dirilisnya lini smartphone P30 dengan tiga jenis, salah satunya tipe pro ini.
Duo Huawei P30 dilepas dengan harga yang terbilang jauh lebih murah dibanding pasar Eropa.
Baca: Video Detik-detik Gempa Bumi Banggai Kepulauan Sulteng 6,9 SR Hari Ini, Warga Panik
Baca: TRIBUNWIKI: Huawei Boyong Smartphone P30 ke Indonesia, Yuk Simak Spesifikasinya
Huawei P30 Pro model RAM 8 GB internal 256 GB di Indonesia, dibanderol mulai dari Rp 12.999.000.
Harga Huawei P30 Pro ini jauh lebih murah dari Eropa yang dijual 1.099 euro (Rp 17,5 jutaan) untuk model yang sama.
Berikut Spesifikasi Huawei P30 Pro dilansir dari kompas.com dan gsmarena.com.
- Teknologi Jaringan:GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Launching: Maret 2019
- Status:Tersedia, sejak rilis Maret 2019
- Body: Dimensions: 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm (6.22 x 2.89 x 0.33 in)
- Berat:192 g (6.77 oz)
- Build: Front/back glass, aluminum frame
- SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins)
- Tipe Layar:OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- Ukuran: 6.47 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
- Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~398 ppi density), HDR10, DCI-P3
- Platform: OS, Android 9.0 (Pie); EMUI 9.1
- Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G76 MP10
- Memory: Card slot, NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses SIM 2)
- Internal: 128/256/512 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- Main Camera: Quad, 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7", PDAF, OIS
- 20 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7", PDAF
- Periscope 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4", 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF
- TOF 3D camera
- Features: Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR
- Video: 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps
- Selfie camera: Single 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
- Features: HDR
- Video: 1080p@30fps
- Sound: Loudspeaker, 32-bit/384kHz audio, pembatalan bising aktif dengan mikrofon khusus
- Suara Dolby Atmos
- Comms: WLAN, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
- Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
- GPS with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
- NFC
- Infrared port
- USB: 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
- Features: Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
- Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery
- Charging: Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30 min)
- Fast wireless charging 15W
- Power bank/Reverse wireless charging
- Warna: Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White
- Harga: About 880 EUR atau Rp 12.999.000
- Performance: Basemark OS II: 4654 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 4675
- Basemark X: 45889
- Display
- Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 5.119 (sunlight)
- Camera Photo / Video
- Loudspeaker: Voice 70dB / Noise 73dB / Ring 90dB
- Audio quality: Noise -90.5dB / Crosstalk -93.0dB
- Battery life
- Endurance rating 100h
Baca Juga
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Huawei Boyong Smartphone P30 ke Indonesia, Yuk Simak Spesifikasinya
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Google Doodle Hari Ini Peringati Hari Jadi ke-100 Bauhaus, Apa Itu?
-
TRIBUNWIKI:Terseret Kasus Seungri, Go Jun Hee Ambil Langkah Hukum, Siapa Dia?
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Siap Terapi Audrey Gratis, Siapa Sih Psikolog Poppy Amalya? Ini Profilnya
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Kini Tayang di Bioskop, Simak Sinopsis Film 'Ave Maryam' Lengkap dengan Trailernya
Penulis: Desi Triana Aswan
Editor: Arif Fuddin Usman
Sumber: Tribun Timur