TRIBUNWIKI: Huawei Boyong Smartphone P30 ke Indonesia, Yuk Simak Spesifikasinya
Huawei P30 

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Kabar gembira bagi pecinta produk smartphone Huawei yang ada di Indonesia.

Huawei dengan lini smartphone P30 akan segera hadir di tanah air.

Pre-order P30 dan P30 Pro dimulai per tanggal 12-19 April 2019 di Lazada dan Erafone.

Sebelumnya, produk ini telah di rilis di Paris beberapa waktu lalu.

Huawei P30, dijual dengan harga dari Rp 9.999.000 untuk model RAM 6 GB dan internal 128 GB.

Berikut spesifikasinya dilansir dari kompas.com dan gsmarena.com.

  • Teknologi Jaringan: GSM / HSPA / LTE
  • Dirilis: Maret 2019
  • Status: Available
  • Body: Dimensions, 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6 mm (5.87 x 2.81 x 0.30 in)
  • Berat: 165 g (5.82 oz)
  • SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), IP53 dust and splash protection
  • Tipe Layar: OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
  • Ukuran: 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio)
  • Resolusi: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~422 ppi density), HDR10, DCI-P3
  • Platform: OS Android 9.0 (Pie); EMUI 9.1
  • Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G76 MP10
  • Memory: Card slot, NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses SIM 2)
  • Internal: 64/128/256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
  • Kamera Utama: Triple 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7", PDAF/Laser AF
  • 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF/Laser AF
  • 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4", 3x optical zoom, PDAF/Laser AF, OIS
  • Features: Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR
  • Video: 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps
  • Selfie camera: Single 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
  • Features: HDR
  • Video: 1080p@30fps
  • Sound: Loudspeaker
  • 3.5mm jack
  • 32-bit/384kHz audio
  • Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • Comms: WLAN, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
  • Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
  • GPS: Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
  • NFC: Yes
  • Radio: No
  • USB: 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
  • Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
  • Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 3650 mAh battery
  • Charging: Fast battery charging 22.5W
  • Colors: Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White
  • Price: About 680 EUR/ Rp 9.999.000
