TRIBUNWIKI: Huawei Boyong Smartphone P30 ke Indonesia, Yuk Simak Spesifikasinya
TRIBUNWIKI: Huawei Boyong Smartphone P30 ke Indonesia, Menyusul P30 Pro, Yuk Simak Spesifikasinya
kompas.com/arena
Huawei P30
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Kabar gembira bagi pecinta produk smartphone Huawei yang ada di Indonesia.
Huawei dengan lini smartphone P30 akan segera hadir di tanah air.
Pre-order P30 dan P30 Pro dimulai per tanggal 12-19 April 2019 di Lazada dan Erafone.
Sebelumnya, produk ini telah di rilis di Paris beberapa waktu lalu.
Huawei P30, dijual dengan harga dari Rp 9.999.000 untuk model RAM 6 GB dan internal 128 GB.
Berikut spesifikasinya dilansir dari kompas.com dan gsmarena.com.
- Teknologi Jaringan: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Dirilis: Maret 2019
- Status: Available
- Body: Dimensions, 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6 mm (5.87 x 2.81 x 0.30 in)
- Berat: 165 g (5.82 oz)
- SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), IP53 dust and splash protection
- Tipe Layar: OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- Ukuran: 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio)
- Resolusi: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~422 ppi density), HDR10, DCI-P3
- Platform: OS Android 9.0 (Pie); EMUI 9.1
- Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G76 MP10
- Memory: Card slot, NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses SIM 2)
- Internal: 64/128/256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- Kamera Utama: Triple 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7", PDAF/Laser AF
- 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF/Laser AF
- 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4", 3x optical zoom, PDAF/Laser AF, OIS
- Features: Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR
- Video: 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps
- Selfie camera: Single 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
- Features: HDR
- Video: 1080p@30fps
- Sound: Loudspeaker
- 3.5mm jack
- 32-bit/384kHz audio
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
- Dolby Atmos sound
- Comms: WLAN, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
- Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
- GPS: Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
- NFC: Yes
- Radio: No
- USB: 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
- Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
- Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 3650 mAh battery
- Charging: Fast battery charging 22.5W
- Colors: Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White
- Price: About 680 EUR/ Rp 9.999.000
Baca Juga
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Google Doodle Hari Ini Peringati Hari Jadi ke-100 Bauhaus, Apa Itu?
-
TRIBUNWIKI:Terseret Kasus Seungri, Go Jun Hee Ambil Langkah Hukum, Siapa Dia?
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Siap Terapi Audrey Gratis, Siapa Sih Psikolog Poppy Amalya? Ini Profilnya
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Kini Tayang di Bioskop, Simak Sinopsis Film 'Ave Maryam' Lengkap dengan Trailernya
-
TRIBUNWIKI: Ungkap Pernah Diancam Mantan Suami Johnny Depp, Ini Profil Artis Hollywood Amber Heard
Penulis: Desi Triana Aswan
Editor: Arif Fuddin Usman
Sumber: Tribun Timur