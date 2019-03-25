TRIBUNWIKI: Spesifikasi Lengkap dan Video Unboxing Samsung A30, Harga Rp 3 Jutaan

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Samsung resmi meluncurkan Smartphone terbarunya yakni A30.

Berikut spesifikasinya seperti dilansir gsmarena.com.

Video Unboxing:

Jaringan (Network)



GSM / HSPA / LTE

2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)

3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

Speed HSPA, LTE-A

GPRS Yes

EDGE Yes

Body

Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 in)

Weight 166 g (5.86 oz)

Build Front glass, plastic body

SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display

Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)

Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platfrom

OS Android 9.0 (Pie)

Chipset Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)

CPU Octa-core (2x1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU Mali-G71 MP2