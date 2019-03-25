Tribun Wiki
TRIBUNWIKI: Spesifikasi Lengkap dan Video Unboxing Samsung A30, Harga Rp 3 Jutaan
Samsung resmi meluncurkan Smartphone terbarunya yakni A30.Berikut spesifikasinya
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Samsung resmi meluncurkan Smartphone terbarunya yakni A30.
Berikut spesifikasinya seperti dilansir gsmarena.com.
Video Unboxing:
Jaringan (Network)
GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA, LTE-A
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Body
Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 in)
Weight 166 g (5.86 oz)
Build Front glass, plastic body
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Platfrom
OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
Chipset Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2x1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-G71 MP2
