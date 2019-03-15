Tribun Wiki
TRIBUNWIKI: Ini Spesifikasi Lengkap dan Harga Oppo F11, Sudah Resmi Diluncurkan
Berikut lengkap spesifikasi Oppo F11, harga, dan juga pemesanan produk ini, seperti dilansir gsmarena.com dan kompas.com:
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - OPPO resmi meluncurkan Oppo F11 Kamis (14/3/2019).
Jaringan
Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
Speed HSPA, LTE-A
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Bodi
Dimensions 161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8 mm (6.35 x 3.00 x 0.35 in)
Weight 190 g (6.70 oz)
Build Front glass, plastic body
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6
Chipset Mediatek Helio P70 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-G72 MP3
