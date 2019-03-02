Skor 0-1, Live Streaming MNC TV Man United vs Southampton Tanpa Buffer di Sini dan Live Score

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Skor, Live Streaming MNC TV Man United vs Southampton mulai jam 22:00 WIB, Sabtu (2/3/2019), dari Old Trafford, Manchester, Inggris.

Sementara, Skor Man United vs Southampton 0-1.

Yan Valery mencetak gol pada menit ke-26.

Manchester United sedang menjamu Southampton dalam laga pekan ke-29 Liga Inggris di Stadion Old Trafford, Sabtu (2/3/2019), mulai pukul 22.00 WIB.

Pelatih Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, menggunakan formasi 4-3-3 untuk melawan Southampton.

Solskjaer menurunkan Alexis Sanchez-Romelu Lukaku-Marcus Rashford di lini depan.

Lukaku memiliki catatan bagus menghadapi Southampton.

Striker asal Belgia ini sanggup mengemas tujuh gol dari 10 penampilan terakhir di Liga Inggris kontra Southampton.

