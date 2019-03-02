Skor 0-1, Live Streaming MNC TV Man United vs Southampton Tanpa Buffer di Sini dan Live Score
Skor, Live Streaming MNC TV Man United vs Southampton mulai jam 22:00 WIB, Sabtu (2/3/2019), dari Old Trafford
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Skor, Live Streaming MNC TV Man United vs Southampton mulai jam 22:00 WIB, Sabtu (2/3/2019), dari Old Trafford, Manchester, Inggris.
Nonton Live Streaming MNC TV Man United vs Southampton mulai jam 22:00 WIB dan sedang berlangsung.
Pantau Skor Man United vs Southampton via Live Score LiveScore.com
Sementara, Skor Man United vs Southampton 0-1.
Yan Valery mencetak gol pada menit ke-26.
Manchester United sedang menjamu Southampton dalam laga pekan ke-29 Liga Inggris di Stadion Old Trafford, Sabtu (2/3/2019), mulai pukul 22.00 WIB.
Pelatih Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, menggunakan formasi 4-3-3 untuk melawan Southampton.
Solskjaer menurunkan Alexis Sanchez-Romelu Lukaku-Marcus Rashford di lini depan.
Lukaku memiliki catatan bagus menghadapi Southampton.
Striker asal Belgia ini sanggup mengemas tujuh gol dari 10 penampilan terakhir di Liga Inggris kontra Southampton.
