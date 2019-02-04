Skor 1-0, Live Streaming RCTI Man Manchester City vs Arsenal Tanpa Buffer, Langsung Kobobolan

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Skor, Live Streaming RCTI Man Manchester City vs Arsenal mulai jam 23:30 WIB, Ahad atau Minggu (3/2/2019), dari City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, Inggris.

Sementara, Skor Man Manchester City vs Arsenal 1-0.

Gol dicetak Sergio Aguero pada menit pertama.

Susunan Pemain

Manchester City dan Arsenal sama-sama menurunkan pemain terbaik kala bentrok pada matchday ke-25 Liga Inggris 2018-2019, Minggu (3/2/2019).

Namun, Arsenal tetap mencadangkan gelandang Jerman Mezut Ozil.

Dikutip dari BolaSport.com, berlaku sebagai tuan rumah di Etihad Stadium, Manchester City tampil dengan mayoritas pemain terbaiknya.

Hanya ada satu rotasi yang dilakukan oleh Pep Guardiola selaku pelatih The Citizens.

Editor: Edi Sumardi
Sumber: BolaSport.com
