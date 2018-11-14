TRIBUNWIKI: Newt Bertemu Dumbledore di The Crimes of Grindelwald, Ini Snopsis dan Trailer

Tribun Wiki
Newt Bertemu Dumbledore di The Crimes of Grindelwald, Ini Snopsis dan Trailer
Belum nonton Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ? Ini data tentang film tersebut, mulai dari sutradara, pemain, sinopsis, poster, dan dtraile
Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Makassar, Tribun - Film lanjutan dari seri Fantastic Beasts yang, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, sudah tayang di sejumlah bioskop di Makassar.
Belum nonton Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ? Ini data-data tentang film tersebut, mulai dari sutradara, pemain, sinopsis, poster, dan dan trailernya
Sutradara: David Yates
Produser:
- David Heyman
- J. K. Rowling
- Steve Kloves
Lionel Wigram
Penulis: J. K. Rowling
Musik: James Newton Howard
Sinematografi: Philippe Rousselot
Editor: Mark Day
Perusahaan produksi:
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Heyday Films
Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures
Lama film: 134 menit
Bahasa: Inggris
Budget: 200 juta dolar AS
Pemain:
- Eddie Redmayne: Newt
- Katherine Waterston: Tina Goldstein
- Dan Fogler: Jacob Kowalski
- Alison Sudol: Queenie Goldstein
- Ezra Miller: Credence Barebone
- Zoë Kravitz: Leta Lestrange
- Callum Turner: Theseus Scamander
- Claudia Kim: Nagini
- William Nadylam: Yusuf Kama
- Kevin Guthrie: Abernathy
- Jude Law: Albus Dumbledore
- Johnny Depp: Gellert Grindelwald
