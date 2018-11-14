Tribun Wiki

TRIBUNWIKI: Newt Bertemu Dumbledore di The Crimes of Grindelwald, Ini Snopsis dan Trailer

Belum nonton Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ? Ini data tentang film tersebut, mulai dari sutradara, pemain, sinopsis, poster, dan dtraile

TRIBUNWIKI: Newt Bertemu Dumbledore di The Crimes of Grindelwald, Ini Snopsis dan Trailer
int
Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald 

Makassar, Tribun - Film lanjutan dari seri  Fantastic Beasts yang, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, sudah tayang di sejumlah bioskop di Makassar.

Belum nonton Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ? Ini data-data tentang film tersebut, mulai dari sutradara, pemain, sinopsis, poster, dan dan trailernya

Sutradara: David Yates
Produser:

  1. David Heyman
  2. J. K. Rowling
  3. Steve Kloves

Lionel Wigram
Penulis: J. K. Rowling
Musik: James Newton Howard
Sinematografi: Philippe Rousselot
Editor: Mark Day
Perusahaan produksi:

  1. Warner Bros. Pictures
  2. Heyday Films

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures
Lama film: 134 menit
Bahasa: Inggris
Budget: 200 juta dolar AS

Pemain:

  • Eddie Redmayne: Newt

  • Katherine Waterston: Tina Goldstein
  • Dan Fogler: Jacob Kowalski
  • Alison Sudol: Queenie Goldstein
  • Ezra Miller: Credence Barebone
  • Zoë Kravitz: Leta Lestrange
  • Callum Turner: Theseus Scamander
  • Claudia Kim: Nagini
Claudia Kim sebagai Nagini
Claudia Kim sebagai Nagini ()
  • William Nadylam: Yusuf Kama
  • Kevin Guthrie: Abernathy
  • Jude Law: Albus Dumbledore

  • Johnny Depp: Gellert Grindelwald

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
trailer fantastic beasts: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWAL
pemain fantastic beasts: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD
jhonny depp
Tribun Wiki
Berita Terkait :#Tribun Wiki
Penulis: Ina Maharani
Editor: Ina Maharani
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2018 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan