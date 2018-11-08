TRIBUNWIKI: Dalam Karirnya Guns N' Roses Telurkan 10 Album, Ini 83 Lagu Karyanya

Makassar, Tribun - Band rock Guns N Roses bakal kembali menggelar konser di Indonesia, Kamis (8/11/2018).

Konser Guns N' Roses yang kedua kalinya di Indonesia ini akan dihelat di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK), Senayan, Jakarta.

Dikutip dari Tribunnews.com, Axl Rose DKK akan tampil selama 3 jam berturut-turut dalam konsernya di Jakarta.

Mereka akan membawakan hits, dari album-album pilihan.

Dalam karirnya, dari 10 album Guns N Roses menghasilkan 83 lagu.

Suka Guns N Roses? Berikut lagu-lagu dari Guns N Roses, cari yang mana favoritmu?

Album

1986 Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide (EP)

1987 Appetite for Destruction

1988 G N' R Lies (EP)

1991 Use Your Illusion I

1991 Use Your Illusion II

1993 The Spaghetti Incident ?

1998 Use Your Illusion

1999 Live Era: '87-'93

2004 Greatest Hits

2008 Chinese Democracy

Judul Lagu:

1. Mama Kin

2. Nice Boys

3. Reckless Life

4. Anything Goes

5. It's So Easy

6. Mr. Brownstone

7. My Michelle

8. Nightrain

9. Out ta Get Me

10. Paradise City

11. Rocket Queen

12. Sweet Child o' Mine

13. Think About You

14. Welcome to the Jungle

15. One in a Million

16. Patience

17. Used to Love Her

18. 14 Years

19. Back Off Bitch

20. Bad Apples

21. Bad Obsession

22. Breakdown

23. Coma

24. Dead Horse

25. Don't Damn Me

26. Double Talkin' Jive

27. Dust N' Bones

28. Estranged

29. Garden of Eden

30. Get in the Ring

31. Live and Let Die

32. Locomotive (Complicity)

33. My World

34. Perfect Crime

35. Pretty Tied Up (The Perils of Rock n' Roll Decadence)

36. Right Next Door to Hell

37. Shotgun Blues

38. So Fine

39. The Garden

40. Yesterdays

41. You Ain't the First

42. You Could Be Mine

43. Ain't It Fun

44. Attitude

45. Black Leather

46. Buick Makane (Big Dumb Sex)

47. Down on the Farm

48. Hair of the Dog

49. Human Being

50. I Don't Care About You

51. Look at Your Game, Girl

52. New Rose

53. Raw Power

54. Since I Don't Have You

55. You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory

56. Ain't Going Down

57. Sympathy for the Devil

58. Oh My God

59. Better

60. Catcher in the Rye

61. Chinese Democracy

62. I.R.S.

63. If the World

64. Madagascar

65. Prostitute

66. Riad N' the Bedouins

67. Scraped

68. Shackler's Revenge

69. Sorry

70. Street of Dreams

71. There Was a Time

72. This I Love

73. Heartbreak Hotel

74. Jumpin' Jack Flash

75. New Work Tune

76. The Plague

77. Move to the City

78. You're Crazy

79. Civil War

80. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

81. Don't Cry

82. November Rain

83. Shadow of Your Love