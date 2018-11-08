Tribun Wiki
TRIBUNWIKI: Dalam Karirnya Guns N' Roses Telurkan 10 Album, Ini 83 Lagu Karyanya
Dalam karirnya, dari 10 album Guns N Roses menghasilkan 83 lagu.Berikut lagu-lagu dari Guns N Roses, cari yang mana favoritmu?
Makassar, Tribun - Band rock Guns N Roses bakal kembali menggelar konser di Indonesia, Kamis (8/11/2018).
Konser Guns N' Roses yang kedua kalinya di Indonesia ini akan dihelat di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK), Senayan, Jakarta.
Dikutip dari Tribunnews.com, Axl Rose DKK akan tampil selama 3 jam berturut-turut dalam konsernya di Jakarta.
Mereka akan membawakan hits, dari album-album pilihan.
Suka Guns N Roses? Berikut lagu-lagu dari Guns N Roses, cari yang mana favoritmu?
Album
1986 Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide (EP)
1987 Appetite for Destruction
1988 G N' R Lies (EP)
1991 Use Your Illusion I
1991 Use Your Illusion II
1993 The Spaghetti Incident ?
1998 Use Your Illusion
1999 Live Era: '87-'93
2004 Greatest Hits
2008 Chinese Democracy
Judul Lagu:
1. Mama Kin
2. Nice Boys
3. Reckless Life
4. Anything Goes
5. It's So Easy
6. Mr. Brownstone
7. My Michelle
8. Nightrain
9. Out ta Get Me
10. Paradise City
11. Rocket Queen
12. Sweet Child o' Mine
13. Think About You
14. Welcome to the Jungle
15. One in a Million
16. Patience
17. Used to Love Her
18. 14 Years
19. Back Off Bitch
20. Bad Apples
21. Bad Obsession
22. Breakdown
23. Coma
24. Dead Horse
25. Don't Damn Me
26. Double Talkin' Jive
27. Dust N' Bones
28. Estranged
29. Garden of Eden
30. Get in the Ring
31. Live and Let Die
32. Locomotive (Complicity)
33. My World
34. Perfect Crime
35. Pretty Tied Up (The Perils of Rock n' Roll Decadence)
36. Right Next Door to Hell
37. Shotgun Blues
38. So Fine
39. The Garden
40. Yesterdays
41. You Ain't the First
42. You Could Be Mine
43. Ain't It Fun
44. Attitude
45. Black Leather
46. Buick Makane (Big Dumb Sex)
47. Down on the Farm
48. Hair of the Dog
49. Human Being
50. I Don't Care About You
51. Look at Your Game, Girl
52. New Rose
53. Raw Power
54. Since I Don't Have You
55. You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory
56. Ain't Going Down
57. Sympathy for the Devil
58. Oh My God
59. Better
60. Catcher in the Rye
61. Chinese Democracy
62. I.R.S.
63. If the World
64. Madagascar
65. Prostitute
66. Riad N' the Bedouins
67. Scraped
68. Shackler's Revenge
69. Sorry
70. Street of Dreams
71. There Was a Time
72. This I Love
73. Heartbreak Hotel
74. Jumpin' Jack Flash
75. New Work Tune
76. The Plague
77. Move to the City
78. You're Crazy
79. Civil War
80. Knockin' on Heaven's Door
81. Don't Cry
82. November Rain
83. Shadow of Your Love
-
