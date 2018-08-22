12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018/1439 H Terbaik Pakai Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Instagram, WhatsApp

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - 12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018/1439 H Terbaik Pakai Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Instagram dan WhatsApp

Mengucapkan selamat Idul Adha selain menggunakan bahasa Indonesia, bisa juga menggunakan ucapan bahasa Inggris.

Ucapan Selamat Idul adha 2018 dalam Bahasa Inggris ini bisa diberikan pada keluarga, teman, kerabat, atau sahabat tercinta.

Banjarmasinpost.co.id telah menghimpun kumpulan ucapan selamat Idul Adha dalam Bahasa Inggris dari berbagai sumber.

2. Sometimes one's eye wrong to see

Sometimes one's mouth wrong to say

Heart sometimes wrong

Act sometimes hurt others feeling

Please forgive any mistake

My family and I apologize for spiritually and physically

Happy Eid Al Adha to you and your beloved ones

3. Idul adha is eid of sacrifice

And commitment to Allah's order

May Allah Bless us with the same in all circles of life

And help all amongst us

Happy Eid al Adha

12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Pakai Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp ()

5. On this Holy Occasion of Idul Adha

May the blessing of Allah lighten up your way

And lead you into happiness and peace

Have a very joyful Eid al Adha to you

7.It flows like the swift water,

it doesn't feel like a year we have been waiting for a day full of victory and sincerity.

Happy Eid al Adha.

9. The eyes sometimes wrongly see

The mouth sometimes says inconviniencely

Hearts sometimes mistakenly suspect

With pure sincere intentions and sincerity

Forgive me with all your heart

Eid al Adha Mubarak.

10. When you make a lie.

When the steps make an impression.

When the heart is full of prejudice

and if there is a step that cuts the wound.

Please open the forgiveness for me.

Happy Eid Al Adha Mubarak

11. On Eid al Adha the time has come to celebrate

The spirit in sacrificing

Strand of hope for forgiveness

and determination in faith.

Selamat merayakan Idul Adha 2018 bagi yang merayakannya.

Artikel ini telah tayang di banjarmasinpost.co.id dengan judul Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Dalam Bahasa Inggris Untuk Keluarga, Teman

Penulis: Noor Masrida

Editor: Restudia