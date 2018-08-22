Idul Adha 1439 H
12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018/1439 H Terbaik Pakai Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Instagram, WhatsApp
Mengucapkan selamat Idul Adha selain menggunakan bahasa Indonesia, bisa juga menggunakan ucapan bahasa Inggris.
Ucapan Selamat Idul adha 2018 dalam Bahasa Inggris ini bisa diberikan pada keluarga, teman, kerabat, atau sahabat tercinta.
2. Sometimes one's eye wrong to see
Sometimes one's mouth wrong to say
Heart sometimes wrong
Act sometimes hurt others feeling
Please forgive any mistake
My family and I apologize for spiritually and physically
Happy Eid Al Adha to you and your beloved ones
3. Idul adha is eid of sacrifice
And commitment to Allah's order
May Allah Bless us with the same in all circles of life
And help all amongst us
Happy Eid al Adha
5. On this Holy Occasion of Idul Adha
May the blessing of Allah lighten up your way
And lead you into happiness and peace
Have a very joyful Eid al Adha to you
7.It flows like the swift water,
it doesn't feel like a year we have been waiting for a day full of victory and sincerity.
Happy Eid al Adha.
9. The eyes sometimes wrongly see
The mouth sometimes says inconviniencely
Hearts sometimes mistakenly suspect
With pure sincere intentions and sincerity
Forgive me with all your heart
Eid al Adha Mubarak.
10. When you make a lie.
When the steps make an impression.
When the heart is full of prejudice
and if there is a step that cuts the wound.
Please open the forgiveness for me.
Happy Eid Al Adha Mubarak
11. On Eid al Adha the time has come to celebrate
The spirit in sacrificing
Strand of hope for forgiveness
and determination in faith.
Selamat merayakan Idul Adha 2018 bagi yang merayakannya.
Artikel ini telah tayang di banjarmasinpost.co.id dengan judul Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Dalam Bahasa Inggris Untuk Keluarga, Teman
Penulis: Noor Masrida
Editor: Restudia
