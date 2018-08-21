Idul Adha 1439 H
12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Pakai Bahasa Inggris, Cocok untuk Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp
12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Pakai Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - 12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Pakai Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp
Mengucapkan selamat Idul Adha selain menggunakan bahasa Indonesia, bisa juga menggunakan ucapan bahasa Inggris.
Ucapan Selamat Idul adha 2018 dalam Bahasa Inggris ini bisa diberikan pada keluarga, teman, kerabat, atau sahabat tercinta.
Baca: Jangan Sepelekan Wahyu Sakti Trenggono Bendahara Tim Jokowi-Maruf, Dikenal Raja Tower BTS Indonesia
Baca: Jelang Lebaran, Harga Daging Sapi Naik Rp 10 Ribu di Pasar Sentral Pangkep
Baca: Pemkot Launching Web Geo Portal Makassar, ini Fungsinya
1. May the bless of this IduL Adha
Iluminate your heart, mind, soul
And all your prays be answered.
Happy Eid Al Adha everyone
2. Sometimes one's eye wrong to see
Sometimes one's mouth wrong to say
Heart sometimes wrong
Act sometimes hurt others feeling
Please forgive any mistake
My family and I apologize for spiritually and physically
Happy Eid Al Adha to you and your beloved ones
3. Idul adha is eid of sacrifice
And commitment to Allah's order
May Allah Bless us with the same in all circles of life
And help all amongst us
Happy Eid al Adha
4. Faith makes all the things possible
Hope makes all things work
Love makes all things beautiful
May you have all of them
Happy Eid Al Adha
5. On this Holy Occasion of Idul Adha
May the blessing of Allah lighten up your way
And lead you into happiness and peace
Have a very joyful Eid al Adha to you
6. Purify your hearts with the remembrance
Enlightened soul with love
Through the day with a smile
Set step with gratitude
Purify heart with apology
Happy Eid al Adha to you
7.It flows like the swift water,
it doesn't feel like a year we have been waiting for a day full of victory and sincerity.
Happy Eid al Adha.
12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Pakai Bahasa Ingg
Bahasa Inggris
Idul Adha 1439 H
Idul Adha 1439 H
-
Jelang Lebaran, Harga Daging Sapi Naik Rp 10 Ribu di Pasar Sentral Pangkep
-
PKS Selayar Bakal Sembelih 13 Ekor Sapi
-
Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Hari Raya Idul Adha 2018 Besok, Cocok buat Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp
-
Niat Puasa Arafah Hari Selasa, Puasa Sunnah yang Amat Istimewa, Ini Keutamaannya
-
Perbedaan Penetapan Idul Adha di Arab dan Indonesia, Bagaimana Puasa Arafah? Ini Penjelasan Ulama