TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - 12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Pakai Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp

Mengucapkan selamat Idul Adha selain menggunakan bahasa Indonesia, bisa juga menggunakan ucapan bahasa Inggris.

Ucapan Selamat Idul adha 2018 dalam Bahasa Inggris ini bisa diberikan pada keluarga, teman, kerabat, atau sahabat tercinta.

Baca: Jangan Sepelekan Wahyu Sakti Trenggono Bendahara Tim Jokowi-Maruf, Dikenal Raja Tower BTS Indonesia

Baca: Jelang Lebaran, Harga Daging Sapi Naik Rp 10 Ribu di Pasar Sentral Pangkep

Baca: Pemkot Launching Web Geo Portal Makassar, ini Fungsinya

Banjarmasinpost.co.id telah menghimpun kumpulan ucapan selamat Idul Adha dalam Bahasa Inggris dari berbagai sumber.

1. May the bless of this IduL Adha

Iluminate your heart, mind, soul

And all your prays be answered.

Happy Eid Al Adha everyone

2. Sometimes one's eye wrong to see

Sometimes one's mouth wrong to say

Heart sometimes wrong

Act sometimes hurt others feeling

Please forgive any mistake

My family and I apologize for spiritually and physically

Happy Eid Al Adha to you and your beloved ones

3. Idul adha is eid of sacrifice

And commitment to Allah's order

May Allah Bless us with the same in all circles of life

And help all amongst us

Happy Eid al Adha

12 Ucapan Selamat Idul Adha 2018 Pakai Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp ()

4. Faith makes all the things possible

Hope makes all things work

Love makes all things beautiful

May you have all of them

Happy Eid Al Adha

5. On this Holy Occasion of Idul Adha

May the blessing of Allah lighten up your way

And lead you into happiness and peace

Have a very joyful Eid al Adha to you

6. Purify your hearts with the remembrance

Enlightened soul with love

Through the day with a smile

Set step with gratitude

Purify heart with apology

Happy Eid al Adha to you

7.It flows like the swift water,

it doesn't feel like a year we have been waiting for a day full of victory and sincerity.

Happy Eid al Adha.