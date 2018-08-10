Minyak Goreng Fortune Hanya Rp 24.500 di Alfamidi
Fortune Minyak Goreng Pouch 2L hanya Rp 24.500, maksimal 6 pcs per struk.
Laporan Wartawan Tribun Timur, Hasrul
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Tiga hari belanja lebih semangat dengan serba hemat di Alfamidi melalui promo JSM akhir pekan ini. Promo hingga 13 Agustus 2018.
So Good Chicken Nugget Animal 400 gram hanya Rp 34.900. Fortune Minyak Goreng Pouch 2L hanya Rp 24.500, maksimal 6 pcs per struk.
Sedaap Mie Goreng Crispy 90 gram, Ayam Crispy 88 gram hanya Rp 6.300 per 3 pcs. Indofood Kecap Manis Refill 520 ml hanya Rp 12.900.
Kraft Cheddar 165/175 gram hanya Rp 17.500. ABC Kopi+Susu Bag 10x31 gram hanya Rp 9.900. Frisian Flag Kental Manis Cokelat, Putih 560 gram hanya Rp 12.500.
Chips Ahoy! Original, Choco Delight 84 gram hanya Rp 5.900. Isoplus Isotonik Pet 350 ml hanya Rp 4.900 per 2 pcs. Frestea 500 ml hanya Rp 4.900.
Cocobit Splash Coco, Jeruk, Lychee Pet 350 ml hanya Rp 7.100 per 2 pcs. Beli 2 TehBotol Sosro 330 ml gratis 1 pc TehBotol Sosro Tawar 350 ml.
Coca Cola, Sprite, Fanta Pet 1.5 liter ganya Rp 13.200. Frisian Flag UHT Purefarm 225 ml hanya Rp 9.500 per 2 pcs. Ovaltine 3in1 Bag 18x33 gram hanya Rp 42.900.(*)