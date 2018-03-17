TribunTimur/
Galaxy S9 dan S9+ Resmi Dijual di Empat Kota Ini, Segini Harganya

Samsung juga memberikan kesempatan bagi calon konsumen yang ingin mendapatkan pengalaman inovasi terbaru dari fitur-fitur Galaxy S9 dan S9+.

Galaxy S9 dan S9+ Resmi Dijual di Empat Kota Ini, Segini Harganya
HANDOVER
Samsung Galaxy S9 dan S9+ 

Laporan Wartawan Tribun Timur, Muhammad Fadhly Ali

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Samsung Galaxy S9 dan S9+ telah dijual perdana di empat titik secara serentak.

Yakni Central Park Mall, Mall Kelapa Gading 3, Jakarta; Pakuwon Mall, Surabaya dan Sun Plaza, Medan mulai tanggal 16-18 Maret 2018.

Selain penjualan perdana, Samsung juga memberikan kesempatan bagi calon konsumen yang ingin mendapatkan pengalaman inovasi terbaru dari fitur-fitur Galaxy S9 dan S9+.

Seperti apa spesifikasi kedua produk terayar Sumsung ini? Berikut rilis resmi Samsung terkait spesifikasi S9 dan S9+.

Berikut informasi dihimpun TribunTimur,com, Sabut (17/3/2018):

Samsung Galxy S9
- OS: Android 8 (Oreo)
- Display: 5.8-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:9 , (570ppi)
- Body: 147.7mm x 68.7mm x 8.5mm, 163g, IP687
- Camera: Rear Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor with OIS (F1.5/F2.4), Front 8MP AF (F1.7)
- AP: 10nm, 64-bit, Octa core processor (2.7 GHz Quad + 1.7 GHz Quad)
- Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB + Micro SD Slot (upto 400 GB)
- SIM Card: Single SIM Nano SIM, Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM) Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot
- Battery: 3,000mAh, Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0
Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA
- Network: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
- Payment: NFC, MST
- Sensors: Iris sensor, Pressure sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, HR sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
- Authentication: Lock type pattern, PIN, password/Biometric lock typeiris scanner fingerprint scanner, face recognition/ Intelligent Scan multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition
- Audio: Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology,
- Audio: playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
- Video: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Samsung Galxy S9+
- OS: Android 8 (Oreo)
- Display: 6.2-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:99,10 (529ppi)
- Body: 158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm, 189g, IP687
- Camera: Rear Dual Camera with Dual OIS / Wide-angle Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor (F1.5/F2.4) / Telelens 12MP AF sensor (F2.4) / Front 8MP AF (F1.7)
- AP: 10nm, 64-bit, Octa core processor (2.7 GHz Quad + 1.7 GHz Quad)
- Memory: 6GB RAM / 64GB//256 GB 12 + Micro SD Slot (upto 400 GB)
- SIM Card: Single SIM Nano SIM, Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM) Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot
- Battery: 3,500mAh, Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0
Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA
- Network: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
- Payment: NFC, MST
- Sensors: Iris sensor, Pressure sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, HR sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
- Authentication: Lock type pattern, PIN, password/Biometric lock typeiris scanner fingerprint scanner, face recognition/ Intelligent Scan multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition
- Audio: Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology,
- Audio: playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
- Video: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM.(*)

Penulis: Muhammad Fadly Ali
Editor: Mahyuddin
