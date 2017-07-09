Promo Akhir Pekan
Beli 2 Dancow Gratis Popok Bayi, Ragam Sampo Turun Harga
promo yang dihadirkan berupa Beli 2 Dancow all variants gratis 1 pc mamypoko pants M9, L8 XL7, XXL6.
Laporan Wartawan Tribun Timur, Nurul Adha Islamiah
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Toko ritel Alfamidi menawarkan beragam promo spesial di bulan Juli.
Mulai promo harga spesial untuk pemegang kartu member Ponta hingga promo turun harga untuk beragam produk kebutuhan rumah tangga.
Pantauan Tribun Timur di Alfamidi Jl Mannuruki Raya, kecamatan Tamalate, Minggu (9/9/2017), promo yang dihadirkan berupa Beli 2 Dancow all variants gratis 1 pc mamypoko pants M9, L8 XL7, XXL6.
Kemudian, Softex P Liner Daun Sirih Np30 Rp 12.600 turun Rp 8.900, Softex v Class U Soft Panty Rp 19.200 turun jadi Rp 14.500, Softex Panty liner sirih 50's ditawarkan seharga Rp 16.500 turun jadi Rp 12.900.
Hingga 15 juli nanti, sejumlah produk turun harga yaitu Faber Castell eraser small Rp 6.500 turun Rp 5.400, Faber Castell P/C 12L Rp 33.800 turun Rp 26.900, Faber Castell Colour Mixarts Rp 64.500 turun jadi Rp 58.900.
Produk lainnya Joyko Gel Pen Gpv 3095 Rp 36.900 turun Rp 31.900, Kenko Pocket Note Rp 5.800 turun Rp 4.200.
Nah, beragam produk sampo juga turun harga. Sebut saja Dove shampoo Nourishing oil 150 ml dibanderol Rp 24.500 turun menjadi Rp 18.900, Dove Shampoo Damage Treatments Rp 44.300 turun jadi Rp 32.900, Dove Shampoo Daily Shine Damage Rp 46.700 turun Rp 32.900.
Merek lain seperti Pantene juga turun harga. Variannya yaitu Pantene shampoo Anti dandruf 340 ml Rp 43 ribu turun Rp 30.900, Pantene Shampoo S Silky New 340 ml Rp 43 ribu turun Rp 30.900.
Untuk produk pemutih dan perawatan tubuh lainnya, Alfamidi menawarkan promo turun harga untuk Vaseline Hbl advanced strength 200 ml dibanderol Rp 38.800 turun menjadi Rp 29.900, Vaseline Hbl Aloe Soothe Rp 25.500 turun Rp 19.900.
Merek lainnya berupa Natur ae Hbl Daily Nourish 245 ml Rp 28.100 turun Rp 16.900, Biore Smoothies Moist Rp 26.900 turun Rp 18.900, Biore Bl Glowing Bright Ro 31.100 turun Rp 23.900.
Pembersih muka juga turun harga. Sebut saja Biore Pore and Oil Clear 40 gram Rp 14.700 turun Rp 11.900, Shinzui Facial Wash 50 gram Rp 25.700 turun jadi Rp 19.500, Shinzui Fw anti qcne 60 ml Rp 26.600 turun jadi Rp 19.900. (*)
