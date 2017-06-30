Promo Akhir Pekan
Beli 1 Gratis 1 Mitu Baby Reguler Antiseptic
Mitu Baby Reguler Antiseptic isi 50 lembar dibanderol Rp 18.900 turun menjadi Rp 18.250
Laporan Wartawan Tribun Timur, Nurul Adha Islamiah
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Manajemen Hypermart Mal Panakkukang menawarkan sejumlah promo spesial periode 29 Juni - 8 Juli 2017.
Beragam kebutuhan rumah tangga mendapat tawaran promo turun harga.
Dipantau Tribun Timur, Jumat (30/6/2017), produk turun harga misalnya Mitu Baby Reguler Antiseptic isi 50 lembar dibanderol Rp 18.900 turun menjadi Rp 18.250, Mitu Baby Reguler Pink isi 50 lembar ditawarkan seharga Rp 14.800 menjadi Rp 13.790.
Promo lain yang ditawarkan yaitu beli satu gratis satu Mitu Baby Changing Diaper (ganti popok) ditawarkan seharga Rp 20.500, Mitu Baby Ganti Popok Blue isi 50 seharga Rp 19.400.
Tak ketinggalan, Paseo Baby Wipes isi 50 juga mendapat promo Beli satu Gratis satu dibanderol Rp 17.775. Berikutnya beli satu gratis satu untuk produk Cussons Baby Wipes Cares and Protect isi 50 seharga Rp 16.400
Selain Mitu Baby Antiseptic, Value Plus Baby Cotton Buds Pot isi 50 pcs ditawarkan Rp 5.900 turun menjadi Rp 5.800.