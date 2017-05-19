Promo Akhir Pekan
Produk Minuman Juga Turun Harga di Hypermart, Cek Harganya di Sini
Big Lime Pet 1.800 ml seharga Rp 10 ribu turun Rp 9.800, Big Strawberry Pet 1.800 turun menjadi Rp 9.800.
Laporan Wartawan Tribun Timur, Nurul Adha Islamiah
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR - Sejumlah produk minuman mendapat tawaran turun harga di Hypermart Mal Panakkukang Makassar hingga 30 Mei 2017.
Dipantau Tribun Timur, Jumat (19/5/2017), salah satu minuman yang turun harga yaitu Big Lime Pet 1.800 ml seharga Rp 10 ribu turun Rp 9.800, Big Strawberry Pet 1.800 turun menjadi Rp 9.800.
Sprite Pet 1.500 ml dibanderol Rp 10.400, Fanta Strawberry 1.500 ml Rp 10.400, Coca Cola Pet 390 ml Rp 5.200, Big Cola 300 ml Rp 1.990, Big Cola 425 ml Rp 2.400.
Minuman lain yakni Sosro Botol Kotak 1 liter Rp 8.600, Teh Botol Kotak 200 ml Rp 16.600, Fruit Tea Blackcurrant 200 ml Rp 2.750, Fruit Tea Strawberry Tea 200 ml Rp 2.750, Fruit Tea Guv Tea 200 ml Rp 2.750.
Untuk varian kopi, pilihannya ada Delmonte Caffe Latte 240 ml Rp 7.500 turun menjadi Rp 6.750, Nescafe Original 240 ml Rp 8.000, Nescafe Black Coffe Rp 4.300.
Good Day Funtastic Mocacino 250 ml Rp 5.900, Good Day Tiramisu Bliss 250 ml Rp 5.950, Good Day Avocado Delight Coffe 250 ml Rp 5.950,Milo Uht Can 240 ml Rp 8.500
Hydro Coco 500 ml Rp 9.100 turun menjadi Rp 7.900, Hemavitpn C 1000 Lemon 330 ml Rp 5.550, Coco Day Coconut Water Tp 250 ml Rp 5.500, ABC Juice Mangga 250 ml Rp 5.650 turun menjadi Rp 4.800. (*)