Promo Akhir Pekan
Promo Biskuit Beli 2 Gratis 1 di Hypermart Mal Panakkukang
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR--Sejumlah produk camilan juga turun harga di akhir pekan Hypermart Mal Panakkukang.
Seperti untuk produk biskuit Khong guan verona choco Chips 82 gram lagi promo Beli 2 Gratis 1.
Produk oreo 137 gram harga per satuan Rp 7.650 promo beli 2 gratis 1.
Sementara Gery Malkis Choco turun harga Rp7300 menjadi Rp 5.790. Astor Wafer Double Coklat 40 gram juga turun harga Rp 5.300.
Selain itu Fullo pack chocolatte 42 gram harga spesial cuma Rp 2.450 Selain cemilan, berbagai produk minuman juga lagi promo.
Untuk minuman You cc 1000 isotonik Lemon Harga satuannya Rp 7000 lagi promo beli gratis 1. Sementara Mizone beli 2 lebih hemat hanya Rp 5.900.
Selain itu Minute Maid beli 2 juga lebih hemat hanya Rp 10.300 Frestea 500 ml turun harga Rp 5.850 menjadi Rp 5.300. (*)