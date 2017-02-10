Promo Akhir Pekan
Pasta Gigi Turun Harga di Hypermart
Pasta gigi Formula tp Strong Protecto 2x160gram seharga Rp 18.675 turun menjadi Rp 14.220.
Laporan wartawan Tribun Timur Nurul Adha Islamiah
TRIBUN-TIMUR. COM, MAKASSAR - Sejumlah produk mendapat tawaran promo Muraah Banget periode 7-21 Februari di Hypermart .
Pantauan tribun di Hypermart Mal Panakkukang, salah satu produk yang mendapat promo adalah pasta gigi Formula tp Strong Protecto 2x160gram seharga Rp 18.675 turun menjadi Rp 14.220.
Pasta gigi Close Up Green 160 gram seharga Rp 18.450 turun menjadi Rp 16.490, Pepsodent TP center Fresh 160 gram seharga Rp 19.825 turun menjadi Rp 16.045, Pepsodent Expert Protect Enamel Shield seharga Rp 31.275 turun menjadi Rp 25.310.
Pepsodent TP center Fresh 160 gram seharga Rp 19.825 turun menjadi Rp 16.045, Systema TP menthol Breeze 190 gram seharga Rp 11.250, Ciptadent TP fresh 190 gram seharga Rp 9.525.
Enzim TP reguler 100 gram seharga Rp 27.575 turun menjadi Rp 24.940, Sensodyne TP repair and Protect seharga Rp 43.250, Sensodyne Repair and Protect 100 gram seharga Rp 38.825, Colgate Sensitive Protect 120 gram seharga Rp 27.650. (*)