Coba Perhatikan Perbandingannya, Ariel Tatum Dicurigai Melakukan Hal Memalukan ini
Its for the poets trying to write it all down, hoping words will make the aches go away a little more easily.
TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Artis Ariel Tatum diduga melakukan hal sangat memalukan.
Baru-baru ini, putri dari pasangan Rico Valentino Murry dengan Tatum Mathilda itu diduga menjiplak sebagian isi puisi berbahasa Inggris.
Hal itu diketahui berdasarkan laporan dari akun gosip selebriti pada Instagram @lambe_turah.
Akun @lambe_turah memp-posting perbandingan screenshot karya asli berjudul "4 am" dengan karya Ariel.
Berikut ini adalah karya asli dari Marie Christine yang di-posting sejak 16 April 2014 melalui http://hellopoetry.com.
4 am
4 am is not for the happy
It is not for the fulfilled
It is not for couples sleeping soundly in each others arms
4am is for the lonely, awake in emptiness and the feeling of never being good enough
It is for the desire to be perfect
And to love and be loved in return
4am is for the poets spilling out their blood and thoughts on paper
Giving life to the words they did not have the courage to speak
4am is for the brokenhearted who spill tears that come to no end, a waste
And are wasted on missing someone who doesn't miss them
4am is for those with a smile on their faces but sadness in their eyes and hearts when they are cut their demons bleed out
4am is not for the happy or fulfilled or the couples sleeping soundly in each others arms
4am is for people like me.
Bandingkan puisi karya Ariel yang di-posting pada 7 Februari 2017 dan ketahuan melalui Instagram story-nya.
4am is not for the happy.
4am is not for the couples sleeping.
soundly ini each others arms so peacefully.
4am is for the lonely.
Awake with the heart thats empty.
Its for the poets trying to write it all down, hoping words will make the aches go away a little more easily.
4am is for me.
With my thoughts flying
around the ceiling freely.
Dearly 4am, how you are
bittersweet to me.
Love, A.
Terkait dengan dugaan plagiat karya sastra itu, hingga ini belum ada konfirmasi dari Ariel.
Sehari-hari, dia mengaku sebagai penggemar puisi dan kerap mem-posting karya tulisnya melalui media sosial.
