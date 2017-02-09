Coba Perhatikan Perbandingannya, Ariel Tatum Dicurigai Melakukan Hal Memalukan ini

TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM - Artis Ariel Tatum diduga melakukan hal sangat memalukan.

Baru-baru ini, putri dari pasangan Rico Valentino Murry dengan Tatum Mathilda itu diduga menjiplak sebagian isi puisi berbahasa Inggris.

Hal itu diketahui berdasarkan laporan dari akun gosip selebriti pada Instagram @lambe_turah.

Akun @lambe_turah memp-posting perbandingan screenshot karya asli berjudul "4 am" dengan karya Ariel.

[Puisi karya Marie Christine dan Ariel Tatum.]

Berikut ini adalah karya asli dari Marie Christine yang di-posting sejak 16 April 2014 melalui http://hellopoetry.com.

4 am

4 am is not for the happy

It is not for the fulfilled

It is not for couples sleeping soundly in each others arms

4am is for the lonely, awake in emptiness and the feeling of never being good enough

It is for the desire to be perfect

And to love and be loved in return

4am is for the poets spilling out their blood and thoughts on paper

Giving life to the words they did not have the courage to speak

4am is for the brokenhearted who spill tears that come to no end, a waste

And are wasted on missing someone who doesn't miss them

4am is for those with a smile on their faces but sadness in their eyes and hearts when they are cut their demons bleed out

4am is not for the happy or fulfilled or the couples sleeping soundly in each others arms

4am is for people like me.

Bandingkan puisi karya Ariel yang di-posting pada 7 Februari 2017 dan ketahuan melalui Instagram story-nya.

4am is not for the happy.

4am is not for the couples sleeping.

soundly ini each others arms so peacefully.

4am is for the lonely.

Awake with the heart thats empty.

Its for the poets trying to write it all down, hoping words will make the aches go away a little more easily.

4am is for me.

With my thoughts flying

around the ceiling freely.

Dearly 4am, how you are

bittersweet to me.

Love, A.

Terkait dengan dugaan plagiat karya sastra itu, hingga ini belum ada konfirmasi dari Ariel.

Sehari-hari, dia mengaku sebagai penggemar puisi dan kerap mem-posting karya tulisnya melalui media sosial.