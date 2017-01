Absen di Lamaran Caca Tengker, Astaga! Raffi Ternyata Pergi dan Malah Beginian di Pesta Jessica

Engagement is not as simple as candlelight and roses. It’s day-to-day living, taking time, making time to be there, with open arms and a giving heart. Engagement is the special day where we start our new story of life. Photo by @why_moments Makeup by @marlenehariman Kebaya by @itsdhita Hairdo by @woko_s Decor by @ebimoektidecor Catering by @maple.oak and @umaracatering . #cacabarry #why_moments #engagement #photoengagements #tobecomingwifeandhusband #cacabarrysengagement #happyday #engagementdays #cacabarryday

A photo posted by Alsi Mega Marsha Tengker (@cacatengker) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:32am PST